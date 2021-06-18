Is Roger Martínez leaving Club América? His representative left the door open to negotiate with Boca Juniors

Roger Martinez He ended up establishing himself in the Santiago Solari team during the last matches of the Closing 2021; However, the controversy in which he was involved a few weeks ago, caused rumors about a possible exit to erupt.

It is no secret that the priority of Boca Juniors is the Colombian attacker, but the America club rejected an offer that fell short of the directive’s claims, so they are expected to launch a new proposal.

Read also: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement that of the Eagles

Roger Martinez is scheduled to play next season at El Nido, but in an interview with the Argentine media, TyC Sports, his representative indicated that he has maintained contact with Riquelme and assured that the player would like to coincide with the xeneize legend at some point in his career.

“We know Boca’s interest and Román talks often with Roger. They both would like to coincide in a football project at some point, despite the fact that no one from the club spoke to me. He is moved that I call him Roman, but there is also a reality contractual with America. Regarding Europe, Martínez is consistent and always said that his dream is to return there, beyond a call from Boca is a nice opportunity “

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

Despite this, Fernando López indicated that his client has the objective of returning to Europe, so his arrival in the Argentine league looks complicated, but with his statements, he left the door open for future negotiations.