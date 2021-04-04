Is Publix open this Easter Sunday 2021?

Getty Images Publix

Happy Easter 2021! You may need to visit a nearby grocery store if you need to buy some last minute supplies for your Easter meal or if you need something for your Easter baskets. Is Publix an option? Unfortunately, if you are considering Publix today, stores and pharmacies are closed on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Publix stores are closed at Easter

The website posted that on Publix holidays: “All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 4. We will return to our regular hours on Monday, April 5, for your convenience. “

A Publix representative spoke with Heavy last year about the store’s Easter policy. They said, “Our stores are closed three days a year, which includes Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas days. Historically, we have this free time to give our associates the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. As we are in an unprecedented time, we realize that social distancing can change the way we celebrate, but we will remain closed during the holidays.

Pharmacies are also closed today.

Stores will resume their normal hours on Monday, April 5.

Store hours for this holiday are slightly different than the last major holiday on New Years Eve and New Years Day when Publix stores were closed.

If you are looking for stores that are open today, try visiting a Walmart. All Walmart stores are open for Easter. CVS and Walgreens stores, along with many dollar stores, are also open today during Easter.

Publix Offers a Website with Easter Cooking Ideas

There is one thing Publix can offer today and that is help with your Easter meal. For example, their website offers recipe ideas for Easter breakfast.

Prepare a special Easter breakfast to share with your peeps. These recipes will have you hopping into the kitchen. http://spr.ly/6004HahgK Posted by Publix on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Ideas on the website include Easter pancakes and waffles (some shaped like an Easter bunny), fruit skewers in festive shapes, a cinnamon roll bunny, or bunny cups with holes for donuts.

You can find many great recipes on the Publix website here. Your prescriptions are available online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, regardless of whether the stores are open or closed. His YouTube channel also offers tips, like this video on how to add heart to your Easter celebrations.

Add heart to your Easter celebrations. Every celebration is another chance to share with those you love. Make the most of your family festivities this Easter. Publix is ​​the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States, and we just keep growing. As part of our mission to be the premier quality food retailer in the world, we always aim to… 2021-03-19T14: 19: 04Z

Berry Custard Pie. A Publix Aprons® recipe.This decadent berry custard pie recipe is the ideal dessert for a warm night in with the family. Publix is ​​the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States, and we just keep growing. As part of our mission to be the premier quality food retailer in the world, we always aim to provide exceptional… 2021-03-31T12: 45: 19Z

Or consider trying the cheddar cheese soda bread rolls.

Cheddar Soda Bread Scones. A Publix Aprons® recipe.These cheesy scones with raisins make a perfect appetizer or grab-and-go breakfast. Publix is ​​the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States, and we just keep growing. As part of our mission to be the premier quality food retailer in the world, we always aim to provide exceptional service to our customers. Publix: where… 2021-03-10T14: 18: 28Z

A surprise Easter dish might be baked coconut salmon with lemongrass guacamole.

Baked Coconut Salmon with Lemongrass Guacamole. A Publix Aprons® recipe.Made with coconut flakes and lemongrass spice, this simple salmon recipe delivers a sweet and savory dinner option. Publix is ​​the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in the United States, and we just keep growing. As part of our mission to be the premier quality food retailer in the world, we always aim to provide exceptional… 2021-03-03T16: 11: 56Z

When Publix reopens, you can use Club Publix to make your purchases easier.

With Club Publix, you can get the groceries you need, when you need them, more easily. Join today for a simpler way to save. Terms & conditions apply. http://spr.ly/6183Htwuc Posted by Publix on Monday, March 29, 2021

Club Publix deals help you save money by clipping digital coupons and receiving BOGO notifications and sales relevant to you. You can also track purchases with electronic receipts, save shopping lists to reorder, and get information on upcoming sales and products. You can also pay by scanning your application. Members can see the weekly ad before everyone else and get recipe recommendations. To join, simply create an account, enter your phone number, and then you’ll get weekly savings and updates tailored to your specific needs. The program is free.

