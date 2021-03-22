is present in 29% of orders

Pizza is the absolute ‘queen’ of home delivery in Spain, especially at dinner time. Specifically, according to data from the market research company NPD provided to 20 minutes, pizza was present in 29% of orders placed via delivery in the whole of 2020, the year of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, 63% of pizza orders were made for dinner time and, according to Edurne Uranga, director of Foodservice at NPD in Spain, “pizza is closely linked to families with young children, up to 12 years old” . Specifically, this profile of families, “which have also gained relevance in their consumption during 2020”, make 35% of the orders.

Despite the fact that pizza is still the ‘queen’ of delivery, according to the consumer expert, like the rest of the sector, it has been affected by the effects of the coronavirus (confinement, mobility restrictions, curfews, etc. .) and has seen its demand reduced by -28%. However, the fall of this ‘fast food’ food is less than that of the total of the restaurant or Foodservice sector, which has fallen by 39%.

The ‘delivery channel’, which has been the great winner of 2020, is the key to the strength of pizza, since companies specialized in home delivery (of pizzas and also hamburgers) had enabled all the logistics of sale in home before the Covid, unlike many other independent restaurants that had to improvise and join the delivery to get ahead during confinement.

Manuel Loring, CEO of Food Delivery Brands (formerly Grupo Telepizza), confirms to this newspaper the good performance in sales of pizza compared to other foods during the pandemic: “In the third quarter of 2020 we consolidated the growth trend in business figures, with a 19% increase in sales compared to the quarter Despite the impact of the pandemic on business activity, this positive evolution of sales and revenues month by month since May reflects the solidity of our business model based on delivery, a service that has experienced in the last year a strong growth “.

The barbecue pizza, the favorite

The director of the Telepizza Group explains that the barbecue flavor continues to be number one, being the favorite of 14% of Spaniards, followed by carbonara, 4 Quesos and crispy bacon. And the last position in the ‘Telepizza top 5’, to the surprise of many, is Hawaiana, the variety of pizza with pineapple that generates so much debate among pizza lovers.

The time slot, between 9 and 12 at night

The time slot in which the highest number of orders are received is during dinner, between 9 and 12 at night. Manuel Loring, CEO of Food Delivery Brands, claims in this regard that “the delivery service is essential in any situation and does not have time restrictions, as it is a completely safe service that has already been decreed as essential at other times of the pandemic because it allows business continuity to a sector that contributes around 5% of the national GDP, helping to safeguard the direct and indirect employment it generates “.

The pandemic has increased the penetration of the home delivery service, which has become essential for the sector, explains the Telepizza manager, adding that the average delivery time is 27 minutes.

More competition in the wake of the pandemic

Biker, pizza delivery man, Telepizza EUROPA PRESS – Archive

The delivery business has experienced an upward trend in recent years in Spain, and the arrival of the pandemic has accelerated this growth. “For Telepizza it has not meant an excessive change, since delivery has always been a strategic axis in our business model in which we have been specialized for almost 35 years. It is a service that before the pandemic already represented a a very high percentage of our orders, although it has undoubtedly strengthened in the last year “, emphasizes Manuel Loring.

Technological innovations

Asked about the technological innovations that can reach the delivery sector in general, and Telepizza in particular, the CEO of Food Delivery Brands responds: “In general, the transformation we see is around a global, integrated customer experience in which The relationship with the brand has the same quality and agility regardless of the channel you choose. We are heading towards a store experience with agile and simple processes, purchasing operations and service for the customer, where we can find devices or screens to place orders for digital form “.

Pick-up option by car

Thus, for example, the option to collect by car, Click & Car, is also positioned as one of the leading innovations in the short term. “It is a comfortable and safe solution for customers, which allows them to collect the order that has been placed in advance, in their car. This system improves the pick-up experience in store (Take Away), reduces waiting times to the maximum and, in addition, given the current security measures, it avoids the crowds in the premises “, he emphasizes.

Tends to smaller establishments

All this makes the store format evolve and right now smaller establishments are proliferating that facilitate both the management of home orders and the collection of Take Away orders quickly, efficiently and guaranteeing all security measures.

Artificial intelligence: traffic data, food temperature …

The world has entered a phase where artificial intelligence will be the epicenter of almost all of our daily activities. PANDA

When it comes to delivery, technology also plays a fundamental role. The use of artificial intelligence or big data is positioned as outstanding technological innovations that can be exploited in the case of food delivery service, with the collection of data on traffic, food temperature or customer purchase history to create an experience more personalized for the client.

Pizzas with drones and autonomous cars

Drones can land automatically, even on cables, and manipulate with robotic arms. AERIAL-CORE

Regarding the possibility of taking pizzas home with drones or autonomous cars, which some experts in consumer trends predict for the future, Manuel Loring states: “We still see it far away, but at Telepizza we don’t say no to anything. a powerful infrastructure and that cities and their citizens are prepared for such a revolutionary service. ”

“We see it as a potential solution to implement in those rural areas with difficult access. In fact, we already did a pilot project in 2017 in Teruel to manage the delivery of delivery orders with drones. The test consisted of the drone taking the pizza and leave it on a table. Something very simple that helped us to demonstrate how new technologies should be the tool to support us to innovate and reach our customers with new methodologies and processes, while modernizing the operations of the sector. “, he concludes.