Car care is very important to keep it in perfect working order. In that sense, oil change is a key factor, but do you know when to perform this service? Many drivers have doubts about the deadline, and in this text, we will help you. After all, when do you know when to change your car oil?

Engine oil change: there is a correct period for the procedure.

Photo: STP / Disclosure

Usually, the period indicated is between 5,000 km and 10,000 km or between six months and one year of using the vehicle, that is, whichever comes first. However, it depends on the use of each driver and each automotive model. The car manual usually comes with the most appropriate recommendations, but if doubts still persist, it is worth making an assessment with a professional.

Exchanges in periods other than those mentioned can cause problems. There is no need to do this service before the 5,000 km run, even if the car is used quite frequently, as this is the minimum period for changing the oil. On the other hand, the replacement should also not exceed 10,000 km, because using oil in excess of the recommended one, can compromise the lubrication of the engine parts, causing premature wear.

Another important point is that you should replace all the oil and not just make up the quantity. The mixture of new and used oil compromises the performance of the engine, in addition to the need to change the filter together with the oil change, as it prevents the circulation of impurities in the engine.

It is also worth knowing that to keep the oil in good working order, there are additives that enhance cleaning, wear protection and prolong the engine’s life. STP, for example, has Oil Treatment, which contains anti-wear agents, viscosity index improvers, corrosion and acidity inhibitors, which act to prevent engine wear.

But beyond the mileage limit, we can count on time. If you own a car and do not drive the 5,000 km in a year, the ideal is to change the oil in the same way. Because just like a well-run car, the oil that remains in the vehicle for a long time can “win”, compromising its functioning. Therefore, it is good to be aware of these two points: mileage or time of use, whichever comes first, and always take care of your vehicle so that it is in perfect working order.

—

* Silvio França is research and development supervisor at Petroplus (STP do Brasil).

