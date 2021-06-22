Is Netflix’s Stranger Things very close to ending?

Netflix TV series Share

Stranger Things is raising fan expectations with its fourth season. While we wait for his arrival, the fiction begins to prepare for the grand finale.

Stranger Things does not stop increasing the anxiety of its fans. The series is working on its fourth season, which promises to be very dark and differentiate itself from its previous installments. Unfortunately, this new batch of episodes will only arrive on the streaming platform in 2022. And the sad news does not stop arriving. Apparently, the fiction is already working on its final closure.

This was announced by David Harbor. In a chat with Collider, the actor spoke about the fourth season of Stranger Things and revealed that this is the “biggest” installment of fiction. In this way, the interpreter paid great compliments to this new batch of episodes and showed that he is very excited to know what the public will think when they see it. But in addition to this great news, he also announced that the Netflix series is getting closer to its final end.

The series is about to end

According to David Harbor, the fourth installment of Stranger Things is already building the outcome of the story. Although this news will make fans very sad, the truth is that the creators of the series had already anticipated that fiction is very close to its end. Last year, the Duffer brothers confirmed that season four won’t be their last but it will help start planning for the finale. If they have something clear, it is that their objective is to create a map to follow and finish the series when necessary. That is, they do not want to make more seasons if they are completely unnecessary and harm fiction.

“We are introducing new things, but we are also adjusting and closing in a certain direction so that it has a clear, clean and specific ending and well defined at some point. Something I really can’t talk about, ”revealed David Harbor. In addition, the actor revealed that the fourth installment of Stranger Things is his favorite and that it will have a much greater scope. “Scripts always get better. I think it’s a great season, beautiful. I can’t wait for people to see it, ”he commented.

