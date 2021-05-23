Is Netflix preparing a video game platform? | Entertainment

An interesting rumor has emerged this week. Netflix could become a video game developer, or even create a Google Stadia-style platform.

Almost two years ago, in 2019, Netflix recognized that “Fortnite is more competition for us than HBO.” And he is right. The popular online game has more users than Netflix and Disney + combined, and those young people who spend the day shooting themselves are not connected to a television streaming platform.

Video games are direct competition from Netflix, and it is something that the North American company is very clear about. His attempts to attract gamers are countless. Since series where you have to make decisions, like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch to own interactive series Minecraft: Story Mode, or the abundant animated films based on video games, like Castlevania or the recent DOTA: Blood of the Dragon.

But Netflix I could go one step further, and become a video game developer, or a Google Stadia-style gaming platform. He has already financed a video game, the retro title Stranger Things 3: The game:

The rumor comes from The Information website, which specializes in this type of revelation. As he explains, several informants have told him that Netflix is ​​reaching out to several veteran developers to expand into the world of video games.

The ultimate goal is unclear: it could be for become a developer and create games of your most famous series, O well a Google Stadia-style streaming gaming platform.

Both options make perfect sense. Despite having more than 200 million subscribers, Netflix has started 2021 below expectations, due to the very high investments required to create series and movies, and to maintain the servers. And the competition from Disney +, HBO Max and the rest is growing. You can only stay ahead if your subscriptions continue to grow steadily.

One option is to form one or more video game studios that would create AAA games from their most iconic series, from Stranger Things to Cobra Kai, Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp, The Umbrella Academy, Shadow and Bone, and so many others.

The new Chromecast comes with many improvements, such as 4K resolution and a completely new interface. It is officially on sale now.

Those video games would take advantage of the pull of the series to sell, and at the same time they would help many fans of those games to join Netflix.

Even more interesting, since you already have the infrastructure for it, it would be create a streaming gaming platform like Google Stadia. On a technical level, it wouldn’t take much effort: you could even use the same streaming network as series and movies. And you could play with attractive subscriptions for young people, which include series and video games in the same package.

At the moment it is just a rumor, but it is one of the most coherent that we have heard in a long time …