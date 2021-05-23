Is near! Dwayne Johnson revealed much more of the Black Adam suit

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Instagram became Black Adam’s news hub. The actor made another sneak peek at his next character’s outfit. Do not miss it!

Dwayne johnson never stops tempting fans. A few days ago, the actor had published in his Instagram a photo in which he said he was wearing the suit of Black adamAlthough it did not reveal much of it, it was a small first look with some important revelations. However, now he allowed more appreciation of the costume he will wear in the film.

Again the publication was made on his official account of the aforementioned social network, in which he has become accustomed to giving details of the progress of the production of his next film. Now it was the turn of the outfit, of which his boots and a mysterious tunic could already be seen.

This was the image published by the protagonist of Black Adam in his personal profile

The image was accompanied by a tribute text to the renowned villain of Shazam, to which ‘The Rock’ will give life. These were the words of the celebrity:

“If you know the comic book mythology, then you will know where his pain, his rage comes from… His wife and children murdered… His people brutally enslaved.

He is not a superhero, but a champion. Champion of the poor and downcast, champion of the people.

And it is the most unstoppable force of the DC UNIVERSE, Black Adam ”.

On the other hand, ‘La Roca’ took the opportunity to share with the followers how the process of making the next proposal of the DCEU.

“I wanted to give you a little update on #BlackAdam and share this image with you from the set. The production is going VERY WELL and I am very satisfied with the film that we are making. Without a doubt, the mythology, ethics and actions of Black Adam will create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains and antiheroes. The power will change. The line will blur. From slave to God ”, advanced the artist.