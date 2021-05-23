Is Microsoft Behind Epic Games’ Lawsuit Against Apple?

Not a soap opera without a guest star. And in the case of the trial between Apple and Epic Games, it seems that it is role, I understand that involuntary, it is up to Microsoft. Unfortunately we have not yet reached the level where a manager who was considered missing for 10 years walks through a door, there is a huge uproar and a couple of people faint when, asked about all his years of absence, the reappearance He states, after putting his chin towards the sun and looking sideways at the camera, that he had a car accident and, as a result, was the victim of an attack of amnesia.

Still, even though we ran out of those knockouts, tech sector judgment of the year is not disappointing, because among other things it is allowing us to find out a lot about both companies, Apple and Epic Games, and as a succulent tip we are also having some revelations about “the guts” of other technology companies that have been cited for the cause. One of the most important is undoubtedly Microsoft, and it seems that Apple did not like the testimony provided by Redmond.

And, as we can read in 9to5Mac, Apple has accused Microsoft of being the one who is actually behind the antitrust lawsuit. And he has not only raised that accusation, but Apple’s lawyers They have asked the judge to dismiss the testimony of Xbox executive Lori Wright, stating that “a reasonable observer might wonder if Epic is serving as a stalking horse for Microsoft.”

The accusation is not trivial, because with it Apple affirms that Epic Games is acting directed by Microsoft, that it would be the one truly interested in attacking Apple, but that it would not do it directly to avoid being in the middle of such a mess. A mess that, let’s not forget, would force Microsoft to reveal much more inside information about the company. With this strategy, of which Apple accuses Microsoft, Epic Games would act as a puppet of the Redmond, who would avoid being under the spotlight.

It is true that Microsoft was one of the first companies to position themselves on the side of Epic Games when all the controversy broke out and, as has been claimed for some time, those of Redmond they would have been urging European and US regulators to put the magnifying glass on Apple’s practices in its markets. Elements used by those from Cupertino to formulate this accusation and attempt to invalidate the testimony presented by Lori Wright. Epic Games, for its part, would also have put pressure on Microsoft.

It does not seem very likely that the judge will admit this requestAnd this lawsuit can also be expected to result in changes to Apple’s policies (win or lose). It will be necessary to see the depth of these changes, as well as the possible contagion effect to other companies and services. And although there is hardly any room for it, we can still expect another stellar appearance. I cross my fingers waiting for the word amnesia to appear, at least once, in the case file.