Is Marie-Andrée Leclerc a victim or a villain?

'The snake'shows the participation of Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the murders associated with Charles Sobhraj, but was she also a victim?

In a world where we are conditioned to ignore nuances in favor of labels denoting good, bad, and little else, Marie-Andrée Leclerc poses a problem for us.

The medical secretary from Quebec, Canada, met Charles Sobhraj in 1975 during her travels to India and was involved in his network of deceptions and murders.

Had you asked him if he was capable not only of tolerating such monstrosities, but of playing an active role in them before his path crossed Sobhraj’s, Leclerc, in all likelihood, he would have been horrified at such a question.

Leclerc denied having knowledge of the murders that both orchestrated and carried out, but the journalist Huguette laprise he said on Radio-Canada: “We cannot be in an apartment and have people chained in our apartment without seeing them.”

‘The snake‘certainly chooses to portray her that way and although the specifics have been changed for “dramatic purposes”, with “all the dialogue imagined”, Leclerc’s proximity to Sobhraj would suggest that she understood what was happening, even if she was not present. during the final moments of the victims.

But what the BBC drama does raise is the extent to which Leclerc herself was a victim of Sobhraj.

When we first meet her, she is not only dissatisfied with the man she is with, but is perceived as unhappy with her own existence. Sobhraj, a predator expert in calculating whether someone benefits him or not, detects her vulnerabilities before he bothers her. Leclerc voluntarily leaves his old world and is absorbed into his, but with how much understanding of what that implies?

The promise of a happy life in Paris, free from such darkness, is constantly displayed before her. Leclerc daydreams of being the mother of Sobhraj’s children and strolling the Champs-Elysées. Only the real Leclerc, who died of ovarian cancer in 1984 at the age of 38She really knew herself, but on the show, while Sobhraj seems to revel in anarchy and thrive in times of chaos, for her it’s all about survival. A necessary evil.

When the couple is putting drugs into the drinks of unsuspecting tourists, Leclerc is ‘Monique’, operating in a fantasy world, with the belief that this nightmare will eventually end. Her future, shining brightly in her mind, justifies the means, with every grasp from Sobhraj, every caress, interspersed with flashes of his malice, ensuring that she remains locked away. This is a fictional dramatization, of course.

“What was kind of interesting was oscillating between the person that he was and this narrative that he is living,” he said. Jenna coleman, who plays Leclerc on the show, on RadioTimes. “It’s almost as if he created his own narrative and lived in his deception.”

“For me, it was more about squashing the truth, not accepting the reality of what was really happening. And in the meantime, she lives her own movie star life in her mind. I think that [pregunta de]: ‘Is she a victim or is she not? How much of her was actually brainwashed? How much was a voluntary choice to be there and a choice to live in that illusion?‘; I think that’s what is really interesting, making the decisions that he made to maintain this reality … so that he can continue to exist and be with Charles, “Coleman said.

The truth about Leclerc’s psyche remains a mystery. In the series, she looks adoringly at Sobhraj, absorbing him, but there are times when her eyes betray alarm when the mask falls. Is that horror born of the horror of knowing what the couple is doing? Or are you just afraid for your own safety? Are you worried that Sobhraj has an untamed evil within him that threatens their life together?

“I felt sorry for Marie-Andrée because she was a sad and simple person, not the movie star we see in the series,” he said. Nadine gires, a woman who befriended Leclerc and played a pivotal role in the capture of the couple, told the Sunday Mirror. “She was Charles’s prisoner. She told me: ‘I don’t have a passport, I don’t have money and if I try to leave, he will kill me.’“

‘The snake’ does not try to justify what Leclerc didBut through her journal entries and a handful of moments when the mental fantasy she has constructed begins to falter, we understand that describing her as evil can be simplistic.

There is a scene where Sobhraj gives Leclerc a drink and urges her to drink as a way to gauge her loyalty to him. It could kill her and yet she consumes him anyway, showing her complete abandonment of herself., the hallmark of an abusive relationship and the clearest indication that Leclerc was never an equal, just an instrument.

Through her, we get a glimpse of codependency and control, and the speed and violence with which relationships can become as toxic a mix as the cocktails the duo were mixing for the travelers they fed on.

Sobhraj’s crimes were based on his mastery of manipulation. Leclerc, herself capable of exploding and turning a blind eye to a lethal effect, existed under such manipulation for the entire time she was with him. Unlike those who died at their hands, she had a certain degree of autonomy. But discarding the invisible chains that linked Leclerc to Sobhraj would only amount to understanding half the story.

