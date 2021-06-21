Is Marc Márquez the best rider in history?

Marc Márquez gradually returns to what he was with the victory in the German GP, ​​one of his talisman circuits. 122 Giacomo Agostini, 115 Valentino Rossi, 90 Angel Nieto, 83 Marc Márquez. These are the victories in the motorcycle world championship of the first four classified. Is Márquez the best driver in history? Maybe yes. I explain in this article.

Born in February 1993, he is 28 years old, holds eight world titles, at 125, where a certain, Valentino Rossi was already going to see him knowing the quality he gave off driving already at that time, Moto 2 and 6 in Moto GP in an undeniable, sometimes insulting way. Drivers like Márquez, who seek the limits of grip on the asphalt of the circuits, can only be stopped by falls and injuries. As you know, Márquez was injured above all, due to the fall he had again after the injury and not being fully recovered.

Márquez may be the best driver in history, although it is still too early to affirm it firmly, even more so after the injury.

The first time he got on a Moto GP, he was world champion on his Honda, being the youngest rider to make it and beating Spencer. He has so many other records, but what impresses me the most is that until his injury, there has not been a driver that I can remember who has had such superiority over his rivals.

I have come to see Doohan, another monster, in the time of Crivillé, I also saw something older, some career of Wayne Rainey, who is even more like Marc. Wayne, he came out like a shot, he used to win with ease, although he had a guy named Kevin Schwantz, who made it difficult for him many times. Doohan, also had the last of his shoe, Alex Crivillé. Crivi was a Chinese in her boot, she stuck to Doohan’s wheel and in the last 4 or 5 laps she tried to hit him with an ax, she succeeded from time to time.

Perhaps there is no other rider in modern motorcycling, who wins with such ease against such good rivals.

Then, another of the great champions of the new era, is Valentino rossi, which many consider the best driver in history. Rossi, on many occasions, has won overwhelmingly, especially when the four times began in the World Cup, his rivals seemed less packed; the only one who got him in trouble was Sete Gibernau. When riders like Lorenzo or the very fast Stoner appeared on the Ducati, Rossi’s way of winning (if he won) was different. In between there have been other champions, but I focus on let’s say the greatest since Wayne Rainey, thus far. Lorenzo, also a world champion in Moto GP, had a very refined technique, but his time at Ducati could with him.

What makes Márquez, can be considered the best driver in history.

The first, his way of piloting. Márquez, just like others did before, brought to the great motorcycle circus a new one to ride and explore the limits where they even began to wear elbow protectors. The famous saved from Marc, it may seem like he’s going too far, but those saves are absolute control and confidence on the bike. The second is that has broken many records for earliness And although the injury has momentarily cut off his progression, the way of winning and the drivers he was winning, makes those victories truly out of the ordinary. At the German GP last weekend, he won again. Amazing. Another reason that can make it the greatest in history, is precisely, how will he come out of that great injury from which it recovers. In one on one he is a tough guy, he takes risks, like the super champions. He has a very physical driving, in full capacity, he is unbeatable right now by his rivals.

What makes Márquez not be considered the best driver in history.

The first, May his injury end his dazzling career, It seems that it is recovering, but it is still early. The second, to be the best in history without arguments, I would have to win with another motorcycle other than the Honda. His Honda, the pulse has caught, one of the milestones of Valentino Rossi was that when he left Honda, he won again with Yamaha, will Marc? We’ll see … Besides, if he will already reach the victories of the great Giacomo Agostini, he would be, without question, the best rider in history.

We’ll see what happens in the next races. What is the best driver in history for you?