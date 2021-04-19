Is Maluma trying to seduce Kim Kardashian with her smile?

Kim Kardashian is enjoying her single life and now she was seen with the hottest Colombian artist of the moment: Maluma.

Kim Kardashian does not give way without having something safe, the businesswoman and socialite has always taken care of each of her decisions and appearances and now she has been seen with Maluma.

The influencer in the process of divorce and the Colombian were chatting in a very pleasant and somewhat flirtatious way at the opening party of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami.

Along with the inauguration of the venue, Pharell Williams and David Grutman organized the opening of the Inter Miami season right there, founded by David Beckham.

Between laughs and too many smiles, sparks may have jumped between Kim and Maluma, which wouldn’t be surprising considering they both have common interests.

In addition to having stayed together during the night, it was striking that they had no companions who could detract from their possible moment of attraction.

As if that were not enough, Maluma came to the party with Buda, his Doberman dog who has also accompanied him in photo sessions, as if it were a sign that that night he was willing to throw the dogs 🙊

Other celebrities who were present at the party were Lele Pons, who drew attention with a confusing video in which he seemed to be getting married, but that was a joke.

Anitta, who after having suffered Covid-19 managed to be present at the Latin American Music Awards ceremony once recovered.

And Becky G, who recently announced that she will release another single with Natti Natasha, seeking to replicate the success they had with “Sin Pijama”.