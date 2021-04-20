Is Madripoor what we see in the trailer for ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings?

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ has already released its first trailer in which it introduced Simu Liu. Liu will lead the cast as the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Chinese-Canadian actor has carefully prepared his role so as not to fall into the terrain of stereotypes, as he said, but he will put himself in the shoes of this hero who dominates the art of kung-fu for a film that will mix a lot of action with the family drama. This is what the first advance of the film tried to make clear, which has also given cause to speak for other matters. There are many fans who have stopped to see the main place where the fight scenes take place that shows and they reveal that it is the same island of Madripoor.

If true, the film would go on to set in this place so well known for the most positions in Marvel. A fictional country that has served as a refuge for among others, the X-Men, but also for criminals and bounty hunters who live on the fringes of the law. During this Phase 4 of the MCU, the island was already recently presented in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and this would further support the thesis that the site is that and not another. The same happens with its aesthetics, which, as pointed out in ComicBook, fits perfectly with that of Madripoor: the neon lights bathe the environment in which our protagonist fights against the villains.

There are several plans in which we see this site, mainly those that show Shang-Chi fighting against one of the main antagonists of the title, Death Dealer, as well as other villains who work for Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the organization that gives name the tape. Madripoor is also an ideal place as a refuge for the Ten Rings to carry out all their criminal activities, since it is an anarchy in which nothing but crime rules. The perfect place to set a film that will bring much more action than ever.

Marvel’s most action movie

This is what Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz tried to anticipate who was forceful in stating that ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ would be Marvel’s greatest action movie seen so far“I think it’s the best action he’s ever done. Every hit makes sense, every fighting style makes sense, and the story is visually told in such a great way,” he told EW. The protagonist, Simu Liu, also chatted with the same magazine to talk about the new character who will embark for the first time in the UCM: “The most exciting thing about entering this character is that his backstory has never been told before. (. ..) The history of Shang-Chi is very unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of creative freedom to make it as we wanted, “he said.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ will be released in theaters on September 3.