Last April 19 Luis Miguel celebrated its 50th anniversary. If there is something that characterizes the singer, it is that for much of his life he has kept his intimacy and family issues away from the spotlight.

Thanks to the biographical series “El Sol” produced by Netflix, in which Diego Boneta He plays the Mexican, fans have been able to learn a little more about his personal life.

The disappearance of Marcela Basteri, the artist’s mother, remains a topic of conversation, especially after the whereabouts of the wife of King Luisito.

Even the journalist Javier León Herrera He announced that for this 2020 he intended to launch a new book in which more details about Luis Miguel’s mother will come to light.

Recently, Lorena de la Torre, Luismi’s cousin, assures that her aunt is alive and thinks she knows where she is, as she revealed during an interview with the show program «Ventaneando».

It is worth mentioning that there are several testimonies that confirm Basteri’s death. Even the actor Andrés García He confessed that the woman from Italy died at the hands of the King. However, Lorena explained what are the reasons why she believes that Marcela is still alive.

Photo: The Grosby Group

The cousin of the interpreter of «La Inconditional» stated that she has information about a woman identified as Honorina montes, who is currently in a Psychiatric Hospital in Argentina, but who is sure that it is her relative.

«She is entered as Honorina Montes. I am convinced that it is not Honorina Montes, it is my aunt, it is Marcela », she said confidently.

Lorena hopes that a DNA test can be done to verify her identity. “Logically, there is no DNA to prove it, which I don’t understand why they don’t allow us to do it either. There is a lot of mystery behind this story and for comments that she makes, for memories, for physical appearance, that’s why I am convinced that it is Marcela, “she added.

De la Torre assures that Honorina is happy when he tells her about the Basteri. In addition, he stated that the woman is terrified of the idea that after her departure from the psychiatric hospital they take her to Spain, because according to her words, for several years she lived in captivity.

“She is scared. That is reality and that is constantly manifested … He is afraid of going through the same thing again », he shared in the talk.

«In conversations he loves that I tell him about my grandmother, about my dad. So I talk and she throws some comment out there, agrees with what I say, she is happy, it shows on her face, “he concluded.

