Is Luis Miguel the most listened to on Spotify? Break record! | Instagram

Today more than ever, the so-called “Sun of Mexico“, regains its shine, the singer Luis Miguel is recognized by a popular music platform as the “first Mexican artist” to exceed 5 billion views according to Spotify.

Until a few years ago, the career of Luis Miguel It seemed to be eclipsed amid various rumors of lawsuits and failures after some of the last presentations, however, the “Puerto Rican” has returned with greater force and today he is one of the most listened to figures and all thanks to his bioseries!

The singer and “record producer” not only becomes one of the most viewed on the Netflix platform every Sunday “Luis Miguel: The Series“But now, his success is also reflected in other applications such as Spotify, in which he has now become one of the favorite artists and one of the most listened to.

Today, “Luismi” has become the “first Mexican artist to exceed 5 billion views on Spotify”, according to the news that was released on his Twitter account.

Luis Miguel is the “first Mexican” to exceed 5 billion views on Spotify, “reads the message that accompanies the artist’s image.

Luis Miguel is one of the greatest stars of music and entertainment, although his songs have become a classic, his career seemed to remain only in the past generations that lived through their heyday. Now it is his Netflix bioseries who would rescue him again by placing him on top.

After the premiere of the second part of his bioseries, released on April 18, some of the most iconic themes of “Luismi” performed by the actor who embodies him in fiction, Diego Boneta, have registered a significant increase.

During the first week of the premiere alone, the iconic hits of “Micky” increased by 147 percent.

The lyrics of “Hasta que meorgó”, which reappeared in two of the episodes of the second season of the plot, registered an increase of 262 percent from Sunday to Monday.

“What a woman’s level” was the first song of the second season of the plot that portrays the life of the “Puerto Rican”, which reported an increase of 133 percent in the same period.

Another topic that registered an increase is “I have everything except you”, “Guilty or not” and “Under the table”.

After the premiere of the second season of the series, 14 songs by the “music star” reached the top 200 of Spotify.

Similarly, the reproductions of Diego Boneta registered 166 percent more and added to his version of “What a woman’s level”, it reached a peak of 1000 percent during the first two days of its launch.

Just in the first 48 hours that the season would have been released, the theme of “Guilty or not” rose to 155 percent.

On the other hand, it transpired that Spotify released the song “Micky” in the voice of Diego Boneta in the official playlist of Luis Miguel, La Serie and precisely this one starred in an increase of 10,000 followers from April 12 to 19, currently it has more than 153 thousand users who follow it, according to some reports by Joaquín López Dóriga.

On the “playlist” page, which uses a photograph of Diego Boneta, a message is displayed under the name of “Luis Miguel” in which it indicates the users of the service: