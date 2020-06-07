The singers have also been affected by the health crisis, prevented as they are from giving concerts and making their lucrative tours.

June 07, 2020

These times of health crisis and confinement have meant bankruptcy for more than one, from major companies with thousands of employees who have closed their doors to humble street merchants depressed by the decline in sales.

Singers, musical groups and other genres of artists have also carried their own, prevented as they are from giving concerts and making their lucrative tours.

One of them apparently has been the Mexican singer Luis Miguel, about which for some time there have been rumors about a bad economic moment that it would be going through, even before the outbreak of the health crisis.

This week it became known that Luis Miguel sold for a juicy figure, it is rumored to 2.7 million dollars, the I already in which he celebrated his 50 years of age, a luxury boat that is stocked in a marina in the state of Florida.

The Azimut 84 Flybridge brand yacht, model 2013, has a Jacuzzi on a terrace with ample facilities for up to eight people, as well as a bar with a fridge, sink and grill. It also stands out for allowing it to go down to the sea on its ground floor, through a hydraulic platform.

The boat has already caused problems for Luis Miguel last year, because the US Treasury forced the singer to pay the amount of $ 122,000 in arrears for taxes and maintenance.

In the last decade, there have been several reports about the economic troubles of Luis Miguel, among them debts with its employees, tax entities in the United States and credits with other artists such as Alejandro Fernández.

A way to refloat the accounts of Luis Miguel and also his artistic career has been the program Luis Miguel The Series, which achieved success on Netflix, a platform that has already confirmed a new season and that helped reposition the singer in popular taste.