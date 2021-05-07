Is love reborn? Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey on an alleged call | Instagram

A Photography that circulated on social networks, starring the singer Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey caused a total stir after apparently referring to a call between the two, users immediately suggested if they would have resumed the romance?

The acclaimed Luis Miguel, a figure in which one of Netflix’s most acclaimed productions is centered, has placed the interpreter of “I don’t know you” in one of the most popular figures, even among new generations.

It is a fact that Luis Miguel: La Serie, has once again aroused curiosity about his life, attracting great attention from the spotlights by showing some of his most famous conquests, the artist, Mariah Carey was one of them.Can you imagine a conversation between the two ? “How do you think this call would go?” Questions the message that accompanies a publication.

A photograph that circulates on social networks, would show the two great figures of music in an alleged telephone call, Luis Miguel Gallego and Mariah Carey, which would unleash several unknowns, however, by closely appreciating the snapshot, netizens discovered what it really happened.

The photograph is divided with two images, on one side, the “Puerto Rican“and on the other side, the prominent New Yorker, at the bottom of both images are two call buttons drawn, which at one point made their followers believe that it was a real conversation.

However, it was not like that, since the postcard was edited, although that did not prevent the image from going completely viral after it was shared by the show program, “Suelta la Sopa.”

At the same time, various comments were manifested among the reactions of netizens

‘They look very happy’, ‘They look different’ and ‘I hope they don’t come back’, were some of the messages the publication received.

Mariah Carey will appear in Luis Miguel: The Series

It was on April 18 when the streaming giant launched the continuation of the second season that portrays the story of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri.

The plot that arrived at the streaming service would come with different expectations about the aspects in the complex life of the record producer, one of the most controversial would be his various loves.

It would be the romance between the “New York” star and “Micky” one of the most talked about in his life, which he will star in several years ago.

In the plot, it would be the British interpreter Jade Ewen who will play the so-called “Supreme Singing Bird”, who at one time was considered a future spouse for the Mexican, however, the relationship between them came to an end long before the “fairy tale” came true.

It is in a fragment of the book, where Carey captures how “Micky’s” personality was. He was kind, generous and spontaneous “, but in the worst moments, he was erratic and anxious, as if a black cloud settled over his head. .

It is no secret to anyone that he is considered “one of the largest and most successful artists in Latin America” ​​is related to a large number of women, after his torrid relationship with the American, many other relationships in his life continued to monopolize the main news .

At present, it has been the fiction of Netflix that has returned the enormous popularity that his life and career would have always pursued and in which he still promises to reveal many of the controversies that have surrounded his life.

Likewise, he has also captured delicate issues such as the disappearance of his mother, Marcela Basteri, the complex relationship with his father, Luis Rey, and in this new installment, his conquests, reunions, this while reaching the peak of success, triumphs with bitter overtones after face some losses and disappointments.