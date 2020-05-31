While Lord Havok might have encountered the Justice League as a Doctor Doom analog, the DC Comics villain transformed into a very different type of character.

Both the Marvel and DC universes have introduced copies and tributes to each other’s company characters, giving their respective characters a chance to take on characters they might never otherwise find. After debuting alongside other Marvel-inspired villains in League of Justice (Justice League Europe No. 15), by Keith Giffen, Gerard Jones, and Bart Sears, Lord Havok has maintained his presence in the DC Universe by watching as this villain has moved beyond his simple Doctor Doom inspirations by becoming a major figure in the DC multiverse.

In the post-crisis DC Universe, Angor was an alternate dimension filled with heroes who were essentially extended references to the main Marvel characters. This also meant that they also had their own versions of their villains, including Lord Havok, who remembered Doctor Doom. While trying to steal a nuclear bomb, Lord Havok and his allies accidentally caused it to explode prematurely. This mutated the team, which also included Doctor Diehard, Horgon, Tracer, and Dreamslayer, and gave them new, improved powers. For Lord Havok, his body and brain grew exponentially, requiring new armor to properly contain his growth. This not only amplified his strength but also his intellect, making him much more dangerous. Working together, the group fought off the heroic Justifiers and greatly damaged the world.

These battles eventually led to a large-scale nuclear holocaust that left almost everyone destroyed with only a handful of survivors. The casualties included the extremists themselves, with the exception of Dreamslayer, which ended in an alternate dimension that gave him strange and terrifying powers. Lord Havok would later appear in the New Earth of the DC Universe along with the rest of his teammates. However, it was eventually revealed that it was not the original version of the restored character, but rather a robotic duplicate built by Dreamslayer. They entered into battle against the Justice League of Europe and other heroes; generally being defeated and deactivated with relative ease, with an alternate version even briefly having its own title and connections to Maxwell Lord.

EARTH-8

A version of Lord Havok briefly appeared on Earth-8 during The Multiversity events. Earth-8 in the DC Multiverse Post-Flashpoint. This land very similar to Angor, was also full of characters inspired by Marvel. This includes Lord Havok, who quickly established himself as one of the most powerful villains in his world by taking on the Avengers, the Avengers pastiche, and the Future Family, a riff of the Fantastic Four in disguise. For the events of The Multiversity, he has claimed some of the most powerful weapons in his reality: the Omni-Gauntlets, Wundajin’s ax of light, and the Genesis Egg.

He has even defeated his nemesis Frank Future and his companion Future Family, and uses the power of their powerful artifacts to open the Genesis Egg. However, the egg not only has potentially unlimited power, but also a connection to the corrupt Nix Uotan and his new masters, the Gentry. Darkness quickly overwhelms Lord Havok, who claims he “saw” their faces and lashes out into madness. It all comes down to Blue Jay, the Hawkeye version of the Retaliator, to have mercy on Lord Havok and apparently kill him with an arrow to the head out of mercy. However, the damage has already been done, and Earth-7’s darkness begins to spread to Earth-8.

DC Rebirth

A new version of the extremists recently appeared in the DC Rebirth era in Steve Orlando and in Ivan Reis’ Justice League of America. As in the post-crisis version of their history, extremists were the most dangerous villains in their world, Angor. This Lord Havok was once simply Alexi, prince of Kravia’s version of his world. However, when he was left to die on the streets after his brother’s coronation, he made a deal with something called “The Power Beyond the Mirror,” which gave him a metallic skin. However, their attempts to “save” their world by taking over caused a war between them and the heroes that ended in the death of all of Angor’s protectors. Havok claims to have personally killed the Crusader, Thunderer, Machinehead, and Frank Future of his world. He even wields two weapons of Angor’s fallen heroes: the Thunder Ax and the Crusader’s Shield.

Lord Havok leads his team of survivors through the team of the multiverse plane to Earth in an attempt to “save” Earth-Prime. All it requires in return is complete and total obedience. He soon faces the Justice League, but Dr. Diehard betrays him. After Havok killed him for this, he and the rest of the extremists make a home for themselves in the nation of Kravia, where they become brutal protectors of the population that was their home on their world. Havok is quickly named king and attempts to expand his power, drawing the full attention of Batman and the Justice League, who eventually defeat and arrest them. But when Dreamslayer, who had been trying to restore Angor, accidentally activated a subliminal order that Lord Havok had placed in his subconscious years before, Havok was teleported to his Angor location.

Lord Havok quickly battled the assembled heroes and quarreled with Batman, who was forced to wear experimental Geo-Force-style gauntlets to keep up with the villain. Batman finally finds a way to restore Angor, albeit at the cost of his own life. Batman casually accepts this price in exchange for all those lives saved, but is only saved by Lord Havok. Refusing to allow anyone else to fulfill his responsibility to Angor, Lord Havok decides to sacrifice himself instead. Along with Dreamslayer, the two abandon their lives and are born in Angor. This version of Lord Havok proved to be perhaps the most compelling, sharing the brutal but ultimately noble qualities that define Doctor Doom. Even briefly compared to Batman, he finally found a true rival. But at least in death, he found something similar to good.