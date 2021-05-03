Is licensing better than releasing patents?

The variant B.1.617 (or “double mutant”) of the COVID-19 recently discovered in India has become a problem to be taken into account that exceeds the strict scope of its borders. Which shows us two things: the pandemic will not be solved locally, if we don’t do it globally; and the vaccination process in developing countries must be accelerated to curb the proliferation of variants.

Both ideas can be embodied in one: we need to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. To do this, they have considered the possibility of freeing the panthers from vaccines against COVID-19. However, the option to assign licenses could be more efficient.

Production and distribution cost

The SARS-CoV-2 mutates with each new infection, leading to thousands of different variants. The more variants, the greater the probability that vaccines will reduce their effectiveness too much and we will be forced to design new vaccines and go through the entire vaccination process again. The faster we vaccinate everyone, then, the less opportunity we will give the virus to mutate. And it will be useless if we achieve herd immunity in Spain this summer, without the contagions continue in the rest of the countries, such as India.

To vaccinate everyone, then, we need to produce and distribute vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible. One solution that has been proposed by the WHO, for example, is to release patents. However, the costs of producing and distributing vaccines are not going to be eliminated by temporarily suspending patents. For this reason, the World Trade Organization (WTO), the only one that could make this decision, has opposed arguing that, although all laboratories in the world can manufacture vaccines, does not mean that they are capable of doing it. Spain is not in favor of reforming the patent system either

If we allow India, for example, to start manufacturing its vaccines, How can we ensure that they meet the minimum technical and sanitary requirements? Bill Gates, for example, alluded to this question in a recent Sky News interview.

Graham Dutfield, a professor at the University of Leeds and author of Intellectual Property Rights, Trade and Biodiversity: Seeds And Plant Varieties, also compares a patent without technical knowledge and technology transfers to a recipe without instructions or measurements. Also, if laboratories cannot be guaranteed that they can recoup the money that has already been invested in research and investment, they are unlikely to continue investing in it.

According to this way of posing the problem, it seems more efficient to transfer the license, which allows the laboratories that own the patents to agree with their competitors to manufacture more vaccines, thus guaranteeing that all the laboratories tendered comply with the sanitary requirements. necessary qualified and essential technology, as well as the logistical capacity to distribute them quickly and efficiently.

In this way, Johnson & Johnson has announced collaboration contracts with competitors such as Serum Institute, in India. Moderna has done the same with Rovi laboratories, in Spain.

Patents weren’t designed for wars and pandemics

These alliances may be more effective in the eyes of some, but there are also those who argue otherwise. Arguably the strongest argument for a temporary exemption is that the patents were never designed for use during global emergencies such as wars or pandemics.

According to this view of things, a small number of governments would continue to block a temporary exemption from patents for simple economic interest.

This temporary suspension was originally proposed by India and South Africa in October 2020, and now has the official endorsement of 58 sponsoring governments, with around 100 countries supporting the proposal in general.

According to a recent tally by the new AFP agency, 49 percent of all doses have been administered in the West, representing only 16 percent of the world’s population. As the former director of the Médecins Sans Frontières access to medicines campaign, along with two economists, points out in The Econmist, the current vaccine shortage is artificial and avoidable. If the world weren’t blocked by intellectual property, we could collectively mobilize enough production capacity to make vaccines and inoculate everyone – 60% of the world this year and everyone who wants a vaccine by the end of 2022.

The strategy to vaccinate the world’s population as soon as possible, therefore, does not seem clear and has its pros and cons. Besides that we face a complex puzzle in which many interests are involved, some of them opposed.