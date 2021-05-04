Is Kimberly Loaiza afraid of Juan de Dios Pantoja? | Instagram

The musical artist Kimberly Loaiza recently shared a video where she surprised her followers, by the fact that in addition to entertaining them with her beauty that is more than obvious, it was because of the fact that she seemed to be afraid of her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja.

La Cindura Mayor as she is known by her followers whom she has nicknamed as Linduras to refer to them with affection, is a celebrity of social networks, YouTuber, music and also as a businesswoman.

This is not a secret for everyone, because for about five years it is that Kimberly loazia He has managed to win the affection of millions of young people who follow his social networks and the content he shares on other platforms.

Has been recently Tiktok where he has excelled the most, especially because in a short time he managed to become one of the people with the largest number of followers in the world, not everyone has the good fortune to boast about this achievement.

It was precisely in Tiktok where Kim Loaiza managed to surprise, but at the same time leave his followers a little confused, due to the fact that in his most recent video, he appears dancing although before doing so he shows himself as the song of Luis Miguel says ” La Bikina “haughty, beautiful and proud.

With a few words at the top that say “I dance for someone? Never”, immediately a photo of Juan de Dios appears that says “Excuse me?”, And Loaiza appears again, but immediately makes a gesture as if he had him very scared and immediately begins to dance.

Later two more photos appear where he tells her to dance faster and the singer He immediately obeys the order, it should be noted that it was a video recorded to entertain his followers, it would be impossible for Kimberly to be afraid of her husband and father of her two children, especially since he is very affectionate.

Although Pantoja’s temperament is known, he would not be able to harm his wife, it is his temperament that he projects precisely for people who tend to make fun of her or any member of her family.

What has attracted the most attention is not the simple fact that she has become famous in this application as well as in others, but that despite her young age, she is 23 years old like Kylie Jenner, the singer and performer of “Do not be jealous“It continues to increase its numbers in terms of its popularity and it is likely that it will continue to do so, as long as it has the support of its fans.

The young singer has more than 271 thousand like’s turned into hearts in this video that he shared an hour ago and already has more than 3.9 million views, some of his fans took the video very well and found it to be the funniest.

Although something in which their cuteness agreed is that they believed that those who would appear in the video would be their children, for this reason that a mother does everything for her little ones, however, the one that JD Pantoja has left is also valid.

In her video Loaiza looks the most beautiful because of the casual outfit she is wearing, she is wearing a long-sleeved black top with a high neck in black, on top she wears a fairly wide chain necklace so it stands out immediately, in addition jeans that are a bit loose and one of the legs has some striking figures engraved.

Other netizens believed that she would also dance for them, but they agree that it was her husband, especially because of the reaction he had in the video.