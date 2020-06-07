The undisputed king of the Internet has everyone in love. No matter your preference, or that you like your films, the whole world has a special appreciation for this actor who has always been humble in front of the public and the paparazzi, but will it really be so? A stunt double who has worked throughout the ‘John Wick’ franchise confirms if Keanu Reeves is as kind as he seems.

With action movies like the Matr The Matrix ’franchise or comedies like‘ Bill & Ted ’and with his 55 years, the Canadian actor is has gained a good reputation in Hollywood, null are the rumors or strong scandals that stain his name and everyone wants to work with him, as it is almost synonymous with the fact that everything he touches becomes success.

Having such a special aura, fans hail him for being one of the best celebrities and an excellent actor. He also has a reputation for being extremely gentle, but will Keanu Reeves be as kind as he seems? According to statements by Jeremy Fry, it is.

“He is a donor, he is selfless, he works tirelessly. Everything good you have heard about him is 110% true ”revealed.

But it was not all, he also mentions that he knows when a scene can be dangerous for him, leaving the heavy lifting to the professionals. But if a hard shot indulges Keanu, he won’t stop working until it’s perfect.