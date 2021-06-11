Is Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s Relationship a PR Stunt?

In news truly no one (other than @deuxmoi of course) saw coming, Kanye West and Irina Shayk are dating in the wake of Kanye’s split from Kim Kardashian. And while this news is best described as !!!!!! some somewhat cynical people are wondering if it’s a PR stunt. Which TBH seems unlikely considering that (1) a Page Six “music-world source” says they actually dated back in the day, noting “Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago, ”and (2) they go way back as friends — in fact, Irina modeled for Yeezy and she appeared in the music video for” Power. “

But a source also tells Page Six that there could be a PR element at play here: “For Kanye, it’s about keeping up his image… He has a stream of projects coming up. Plus, this is excellent for her career, “the source mused, adding that entering into a super-buzzy relationship is” the best way to be relevant. “

That said, another source noted that Irina is super private about her relationships — and TBH so is Kanye! —So chances are this is the real deal (sorry, conspiracy theorists): “She’s one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she’s actually very low-key, you never hear her talking publicly about her relationships. She is a quiet person, she is a very devoted mother to her daughter, but she is also very quietly ambitious in her career and she’s very smart. A partnership with Kanye would be very interesting for her on a creative level. “

Either way, Kim and Bradley are both totally chill about their respective exes dating each other, so there’s no drama to be found here!

You love all the deets on celeb relationships. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.



Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io