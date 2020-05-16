The first column of opinion that I made for this medium was titled: “Is Justin Gaethje the greatest threat to Khabib? Back then I did it because Justin Gaethje accumulated his third consecutive victory, and because I also thought that the knocking power and his vision of how he would eventually face Khabib (without fear of fighting him) was merit enough to be the Russian’s greatest threat.

In this note the readers gave their opinion, and expressed that Tony Ferguson was the greatest threat and not Justin. Tony had accumulated 12 consecutive victories, had shattered his opponents, and on the list of contenders, he was the only logical fight for Khabib. Not to mention all the aura of expectation and skepticism surrounding the “curse” of the meeting between the two.

When I analyzed the match between Tony and Justin it was very difficult to give a resounding winner, but I leaned towards Tony for having a greater repertoire than Gaethje and because 12 consecutive victories (and the way they ended) could not be overlooked. Finally I was wrong (yes gentlemen, once again) and Justin Gaethje won by doing a splendid performance, demonstrating technical and professional maturity; and incidentally, making the contending number undisputed for years look very bad.

Everything indicates that the two consecutive defeats Gaethje suffered served to rethink his fighting style, mature, and make the most of his technical deployment configured by the great Trevor Wittman. Three knockouts in a row and an overwhelming TKO against Tony put Justin in the place that many believed would not come. Today he is the undisputed rival to Khabib Nurmagomedov (unless something extraordinary happens) and legitimately the greatest threat to “The Eagle”.

Justin Gaethje offers a completely opposite problem for Khabib than Tony Ferguson raised. “El Cucuy” represented a danger from the BJJ, the elbows, the pressure and an unorthodox style; instead, “The Highlight” has the knockout (with a refined technique), pressure, an unbreakable determination and a high level of fighting. The American has for now an approach towards combat with good humility and a great disposition to face Khabib in the scenario that is presented to him.

That fight will have a great expectation for the possible scrambles of fight that can have; by how Gaethje will be able to deal with the grappling of the Russian; And if Khabib, who has already been exposed in the standing fight, will survive a well-placed hand from a now more accurate player, Justin Gaethje.

Who do you think they can win?