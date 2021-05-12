Is ‘Justice League 2’ possible? Zack Snyder responds

After finally premiering his montage of ‘The Justice League‘, premiered on HBO, Zack snyder he is considering the possibility of a continuation in DC Comics. ‘The League of Justice’: The end of the film, explained.

What an odyssey has been that of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘: abandoned by the director in 2017 for personal reasons, released with a version modified by Joss Whedon which was the target of all criticism and which we now know was carried out in an abusive environment, recovered again by Snyder to finally capture his vision and, finally, premiered on HBO last March in a four-hour montage where not only the original material was recovered but also new ‘reshoots’ were added. After all this complicated road, could Snyder even consider making a sequel? Is ‘Justice League 2’ a real possibility?

During the promotion of his new movie, ‘Army of the Dead’, Snyder has spoken on the subject. Asked if we’ll ever see Superman again (Henry cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal gadot), Batman (Ben affleck), Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason momoa) and Cyborg (Ray fisher) together again, and if he would be willing to lead the project, he answered (via Jake’s Takes):

“Warner Bros has been aggressively anti-Snyder, so to speak. What can I say? They’re clearly not interested in my style. But I’d also say that, you know, they were certainly interested, I’d say originally, in my version of ‘The League. Justice. ” They made decisions about it. I love the characters and I love this world, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie and it’s glorious intellectual property, so there it is. I don’t know what could be custom made. that you advance further, although I think the movement of the fans is strong and the intention is very pure. I really have great respect for that. And I hope that a cool head prevails and that they see that there is a massive ‘fandom’ that wants more than these stories”

The director thus leaves a rather ambiguous answer, implying that he would go ahead thanks to the affection of the fans if it were not because relations with Warner Bros. have been so damaged after ‘Justice League’. Although hope is the last thing to be lost. Perhaps after The Flash solo movie reshapes the DC Universe (DCEU) as we know it, a new Snyder movie within the franchise is possible.

