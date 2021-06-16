Is June Going to Jail After the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Finale?

[There are spoilers ahead for the season finale of The Handmaid’s Tale. Continue at your own risk!]

Okay, the Handmaid’s Tale season finale really, truly went there. Viewers finally got to see June have her moment of revenge against Fred, and it was incredibly cathartic. But it also left so many questions for the next season to answer, especially considering she went home to Luke and was basically like, “I know you’re going to hate me for this, so I’ll leave.” What does she mean by leave? Is she going to turn herself in? Is this moment going to land June in jail? We have questions.

Bruce Miller, the showrunner of The Handmaid’s Tale, has some thoughts on what that moment really means.

“Well, I don’t know if she’s gonna leave. She feels like she has to. We are five minutes from her reckoning, but Luke has just walked in and seen his bloody wife holding a child. And he doesn’t know what happened yet, “Miller told Entertainment Weekly. So I think based on the episode before where her flashback with Luke says, ‘I’ll love whatever you become. Don’t worry, I love whatever you turn into. ‘ In this moment, she’s saying, ‘Yeah, remember when he said that? This is obviously not true. So I’ll go. ‘”

But we still don’t know how Luke is going to react once he hears what happen. “I may come back and say, ‘No, no, no, no.’ I think in the moment, it feels very final, but it’s a very dramatic moment, a very dramatic episode, “He said. “She’s been up all night, and this horrible thing happened. He wakes up in the morning. I mean, it could not be a more fraught moment. So does she feel like she has irreparably broken her marriage and her role as a mother? Sure. Will she feel that way tomorrow? I don’t know. “

Okay, got it. So that answers a little bit about what June’s comment meant. But still, are there going to be repercussions for the fact that she and her cohort just straight-up killed a dude? Miller said it’s a bit complicated. Basically, in his opinion, Gilead didn’t care what happened to Fred. Fred was more of a liability to them than anything because he was giving up so many trade secrets, so they’re not going to be all that concerned with him being dead. The wildcard, though, is Serena Joy. He pointed out that Serena really doesn’t like to lose, and Fred was her husband, after all.

“I think she would definitely feel like this is June coming into her house and taking something from her specifically, and then gloating by sending her the finger and the ring. So I think that June has definitely poked Serena, and it’s gonna be very interesting to see how she decides to come back, “he said.

Okay, here’s hoping this means we get even more June / Serena showdowns in season 5, because we all know how fun those are.

Want more deep dives on all your favorite shows? Yeah We know you do. You can find all of our TV coverage here.

Emma Baty Emma Baty is the Associate Entertainment Editor at Cosmopolitan who focuses on movies and TV.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io