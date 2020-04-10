Jomari Goyso He introduced his fans to the apparent mask with which he protects himself during the coronavirus pandemic. The famous Univision fashion critic seems to have used his imagination and thanks to Chanel he appeared with what seems to be his own version of a fashionista mask.

“#Happyfriday my new accessory !!! Económico so inexpensive and essential right now !!! Prevent and protect yourself !!! Love u all! I would tell them how to get it but I know they are not interested…. #️ #mensfashion #mensstyle #chanel ”, wrote the host of El Gordo y la Flaca from Univision.

View this post on Instagram #happyfriday my new accessory !!! Económico so inexpensive and essential right now !!! Prevent and protect yourself !!! Love u all! I would tell them how to get it but I know they are not interested…. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #mensfashion #mensstyle #chanel A post shared by jomarigoyso (@jomarigoyso) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:47 am PDT

Through Instagram Jomari has also shared his knowledge as a hairdresser, for all those who want to make a good cut for a gentleman at home, especially since the coronavirus has closed all those businesses that are not essential for the daily consumption of citizens before the COVID-19.

“Here are the steps to get a haircut for men or boys and also the beard 🙏 LUCK 🍀”, says the Spanish.

View this post on Instagram Here are the steps to get a men’s or boy’s haircut and also the beard 🙏 LUCK 🍀 A post shared by jomarigoyso (@jomarigoyso) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:50 pm PDT

