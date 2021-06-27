Is Jesús Manuel Corona leaving Porto? The Dragons present their new uniform without Tecatito

Porto announced through its official Twitter account, the alternative uniform that it will use for the 2021/2022 season and did so without its reference in the attack, the Mexican, Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona.

The absence of the former Rayados de Monterrey player fueled rumors of a possible exit to La Liga, after Sevilla showed interest in his services.

Elements such as Pepe, Agustín Marchesín, Matheus Uribe, Evanilson, Toni and Otávio have participated in the advertising campaign.

However, despite the good campaigns that Tecatito has delivered to the Dragons as the Most Valuable Player of the Portuguese League, he was not considered.

