Is Jambene single? – Music News

“Soltero” is Jambene’s new single, a song that will really inspire you, and are you single? Or do you have a partner? Jambene tells you what is best for you. We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Well, on March 26 Jambene released his most recent single, “Soltero”, a song that has exceeded expectations, since to date on YouTube platforms it has more than 14 thousand views.

“As always, I say that it is a pride to see how an acquaintance of my town is succeeding, Miguelito above, this is just the beginning of a great musical career! Forward always “

“Honestly one of the best Venezuelan talents”

Jambene posted in his caption for his song, “Where are those who enjoy being single?” Well, that same question we ask you today.

Do you enjoy being single? Or do you live hoping to find a love? Neither of them is wrong, it is important to emphasize that love moves everything, love is the only end of everything, but what do we live for, do you agree? Now, being single has nothing wrong, on the contrary, it is the stage in which we know ourselves, the stage in which we can love each other because in the end, you have to know that you only have you, you are born and you leave, you alone, we only have us.

It is important to learn to value our singleness, time with us, being with us, because everyone can fail us, but we cannot fail ourselves.

But we better let the talented Jambene explain it to you in his own way! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-jjKS-rVXo