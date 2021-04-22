Is its ‘spin-off’ really necessary?

Sooner or later, it was going to happen, and we already have the announcement that a kind of sequel to How i met your mother, the Carter Bays and Craig Thomas (Oliver Beene) television comedy for CBS and available on Disney Plus.

But it shouldn’t surprise us either: in February 2014, a month before the end of the first sitcom, there was talk of this project with Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha) as the leading actress; In December 2016, what was said was that Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us) were trying to re-launch the plan; And in August 2017, they hoped to ingratiate themselves with new scriptwriters for it. Until now, when we have learned that it will be taken up by Aptaker and Berger with Hilary Duff (Gossip Girl) in the lead. Will curdle already How i met your father?

The premise is identical to that of the original series, with the character of Sophie telling what the title itself indicates through flashbacks about the crazy adventures he lived with his group of friends and that led him to the love goal from the year 2021. But is this really necessary? conceptual continuation by How I Met Your Mother?

Repeating ‘How I Met Your Mother’

WDT | Flickr

For undisputed success obtained by the latter, such an endeavor does not seem at all strange. Its most immediate reference, Friends (David Crane and Marta Kauffman, 1994-2004), had had a spin-off: Joey (Shana Goldberg-Meehan and Scott Silveri, 2004-2006), which could only last two seasons; and thank goodness that NBC, its chain, did not think of the same with Seinfeld (Larry David and Jerry Ditto, 1989-1998) and they let it be.

But it is not that the story of How I Met Your Mother is resumed or a spin-off with any of its protagonists or secondary at the forefront, although it is possible that they can be used in cameos, a grateful detail for the followers of the New York adventures of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor). We speak of a conceptual continuation because the only one that How i met your father rescues with Hilary Duff from the first series is your idea, the core on which the structure and situations of its comedy are established.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

Thus, it constitutes a simple repetition changing the sex of the main character, and we cannot find justification for its existence. At least The Big Bang Theory (Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, 2007-2019) does not relapse with Young Sheldon (Lorre and Steven Molaro, since 2017).

Insist after 9 long seasons

CBS

From a narrative point of view, then, the decision of How I Met Your Father does not hold up. It’s more, the other television fiction already dragged a voluminous problem, difficult to ignore: that it had extended for nine long seasons and 208 episodes between 2005 and 2014 to relate something that, strictly speaking, is practically addressed in the ninth; and the attempt to excuse himself in the final section of the chapter “Last Forever: Part Two” (9 × 24) remains only in that because they cheat.

Yes, How I Met Your Mother is a pretty wacky comedy; what happens in it does not follow strict logic in the conduct of its characters. But approach Of the narrative, the crux of it, yeah must be support well because it is authorial and does not come from that conduct.

Not for quality, characters or status

CBS

On the other hand, although there are spectators who they consider it the Friends of his generation, in no way can they be equated. Neither in terms of the height of his comic circumstances, nor with respect to his specific jokes, nor, would it be missing more, in regard to his main characters.

If the six friends of Central Perk are imperishable in their personal construction, the only one who truly deserves How I Met Your Mother in this sense is the fireproof Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris). And, of course, the influence of Friends is far greater. So that neither from a quality approach, unforgettable characters or importance among sitcoms is How I Met Your Father understood, even with Hilary Duff, to continue with the premise. But it may surprise us.

Related