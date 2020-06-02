Source: Twitter @EuropaLeague

About ten teams from England would seriously search abolish the descent during the current season of the Premier League. The intention of these institutions is to suspend -for this campaign- downgrading, because they consider that the Covid-19 would have considerably affected the actions of the tournament.

According to information from Sky Sports, these ten teams from England would have in mind to cancel the descent in case the tournament does not end. It should be noted that the Premier League It already has dates and a structured plan for the return of soccer; however, if the Covid-19 pandemic does not allow it, Such institutions would fight to suspend such a rule.

The media reports that the institutions that are below the middle of the general table are those that would be promoting said initiative. However, these would have to seek at least four more votes for the proposal to be approved.

It is important to note that the return of the Premier League is agreed for the next Wednesday, June 17. Liverpool he commanded the lead with a wide lead over his closest follower, the Manchester City.

Until the temporary suspension of the Premier League, the last three teams in the general table were Aston Villa, Norwich and Bournemouth. Above them came Watford and West Ham United, team he defended Javier Hernandez in the recent past.