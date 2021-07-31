Is it you, Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2020 (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer via .)

There are at least two Brad Pitts in the world. One is the Oscar-winning actor (57 years old) and the other is his impersonator, Nathan Meads, with a striking resemblance to the protagonist of Seven. The 35-year-old man reveals in the New York Post that having one of the most envied physicists in Hollywood is not a guarantee of anything.

Pitt himself joked at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020 with his supposed Tinder profile and now his double appears in the American media to tell the world that flirting is not easy with that face, surprising as it may seem.

Nathan Meads, who lives in Oxford, England, began working as his impersonator three years ago, after being repeatedly told how much he resembled the interpreter. The first time he heard it was at age 20, and the comments continued for ten more, he says.

“There are people who believe that I must have some distant family connection with him, and even that my mother has had an affair with Pitt,” he says. His life is also, in part, that of a superstar, since there are people who when he passes by look a second time in disbelief, others who ask for a photo, and then there are those who take them as if he were not aware .

For this reason, for years the Briton was mulling over how to find a benefit for the resemblance, until the idea came to him. He decided to send photos to different agencies, which showed his interest in working with him. And it hasn’t fared so badly for him: he pocketed, he says, between $ 350 and $ 690 per knockoff.

On one occasion, Dorien Rose, the model known for her resemblance to Angelina Jolie, contacted him to collaborate with him. She has been one of the few women who have approached him because, as the impersonator laments, her physique makes it almost impossible for her to get a date and, therefore, a partner.

“I get a lot of disappointments with women,” he says. When they see your Instagram profile, they always try to make you agree to make a video call because they don’t think “it’s real.”

Dating apps are not helpful to you either. They accuse him of having false profiles, and have even “harassed” him for it, he says. In that field, he has already given up and deleted his profiles: “I’m staying single.”

Even so, he affirms that his greatest love is his daughters, and that he is not looking for his “Angelina”.

Being almost a clone of Brad Pitt does not make everything negative in his life. Thanks to this Nathan Meads has walked through some red carpets, which has allowed him to meet other celebrities, he reveals. “I have been blessed with this good appearance (…) Although we have very different checking accounts,” he jokes.

‘The clones’ have not had the opportunity to meet, but Meads would love it, because he admires the actor from Legends of Passion in the professionals – “he plays all his roles brilliantly” – and personally: “He seems like a real gentleman to me. ”. For now, he will have to continue living that ‘semi-parallel’ life.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

