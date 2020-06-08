The Real Madrid “Took advantage” of the world quarantine by Covid-19 to start with remodeling work on the Santiago Bernabéu, Iconic Stadium that is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020/21 season. However, its current state resembles the sad images of the Blue Stadium, which had to be dismantled after ending a contract with Cruz Azul.

The images, shown through different spaces on Twitter, reveal a field completely destroyed and full of sand. The foregoing as part of the work to which the ‘White House’ of the Real Madrid, which aims to place a retractable grass to occupy the Stadium in massive events of not necessarily sports.

This is what the Santiago Bernabéu looks like while it is being remodeled. Totally unrecognizable pic.twitter.com/dwuvQtMnUO – Pamboleros MX ⚽ (@SoyPamboleroMEX) June 7, 2020

According to the newspaper AS de España, said modifications made at the Santiago Bernabéu are carried out at high speed. In addition, the seats in the lower ring of the property will be modified to make them more comfortable and spacious. These will keep the blue color that has characterized them practically forever.

Tower 4 (or T4), where they are housed the 13 Champions League and Real Madrid offices, It will be demolished with the aim of locating it within the Stadium. Thus, the Santiago Bernabeu is about to become one of the most comfortable and iconic properties in the world.

TOTAL RESTRUCTURING! 😱 This is what the Santiago Bernabéu looks like in the process of being remodeled, even the court will also be renovated. pic.twitter.com/6jSmghh1ks – LEADERS OF FOOTBALL ⚽️ (@Lideres_DFutbol) June 6, 2020

The deep remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium continues. The entire lower part has already been demolished to be rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/GmsmVBNFDj – VÍCTOR EDÚ R. (@ EDUX77) June 5, 2020

