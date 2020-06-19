Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat is the first game based on the popular manganime that this year will premiere the third season of its animated series (also loaded with erotic content). However, now is not the time to talk about the series or the manga, but about the video game that will come to Nintendo Switch, to PS4 and PC, since it has finally revealed the date from which explorers can launch to explore the depths of the dungeon It is located in the center of the city of Orario.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combat reveals the date it will hit western stores

Is it through the latest trailer for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite combat we’ve known that this title will finally arrive in Europe on August 7, 2020. Thus, if we decide to get a copy of it, we will have to prepare to explore the depths of the Orario dungeon, either with Bell Cranel (along with the protection of the goddess Hestia and with her companions Lili and Welf) or with Aiz Valentine (which will have the protection of the family of the goddess Loki). Therefore, we will have two different perspectives to experience the story mode, become part of a family and, most importantly, explore the monster-filled dungeon where we can level up. And if you are one of those who are attracted to love content, we will also have appointments with which you can deepen the relationships that Bell and Aiz will have with the other characters that are part of this game. Time to go on an adventure!

