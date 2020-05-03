The body needs to be well hydrated, which is why it is necessary to drink enough water

Water is essential for life and for the proper functioning of the body. It is recommended to drink between 6 to 8 glasses a day, or the equivalent of 2 liters of water, but is it harmful to drink water during food?

Why it is important to drink water

Drinking water is important because allows regulating body temperature, keeps organs hydrated and they can perform their functions well. Moreover, it alleviates certain problems, such as constipation.

It is necessary to hydrate during any sport or physical activity. In this way, the body will not suffer. On the other hand, good hydration also influences the good condition of the skin, as reported in an article in the medical journal MedlinePlus.

Is it wrong to drink water with food?

This question has several answers. There are those who say yes, while others say no; and others who think that it is not necessary. Although it is true that there is no rule that indicates what should be done, the truth is that it is customary to accompany meals with water or another drink.

Water helps to create a feeling of satiety, which controls appetite and the desire to eat others.s. Therefore, it is advisable to drink water an hour before or after eating. On the other hand, water also helps dissolve food.

However, it must be taken into account that everything in excess is bad, so it is necessary to control the amount of water intake according to what is recommended and according to the needs of each person.

Does drinking water help you lose weight?

Many think that drinking water with food contributes to weight loss. The truth is that water intake helps control appetite, but if the rest of the food is not controlled, it is very difficult to help the diet.

On the other hand, it is not recommended to drink carbonated or sugary drinks. Natural juices are a good option at any time of the day, especially those that are abundant in liquids.

In general, water is essential for the body, and it is also an essential component in food and in any diet, so its consumption should not be overlooked.

