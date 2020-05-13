How will the future of air travel change? 3:33

. – As the requirements of a mandatory two-week traveler quarantine become stricter around the world, prospective summer tourists face a new dilemma:

Is it worth traveling under those conditions?

For many travelers, the answer is probably a resounding no. After spending weeks or months under confinement orders, it is questionable how attractive it is to board a plane to a distant destination only to then receive isolation instructions once you are at the accommodation.

Joshua Mellin, a Chicago-based photographer and travel writer, believes that venturing to a place with quarantine restrictions “goes against the principles of being a responsible traveler,” and that doesn’t interest him. Even if Mellin ultimately became convinced of the two-week isolation before being able to travel freely, he stresses that the challenge would be to find affordable accommodation in which he was willing to remain locked up for 14 days, the same length as vacations. summer average for Americans.

With a destination that applies strict rules against foreign arrivals (and, in many cases, even domestic ones), it would be prudent to avoid areas with such harsh measures.

Alison Hickey, president of Kensington Tours, notes that “we would not recommend traveling to a destination that has implemented the 14-day quarantine requirement.”

Hickey advises “to collaborate closely with your agent or travel company to know perfectly what the details of the isolation mean in your particular destination”, in case you cannot or do not want to avoid traveling to a place with a quarantine of two weeks.

Of course, anyone with a limited vacation time considering traveling abroad should also read the official government decisions of their destination. Otherwise, you risk spending a good time quarantining within the four walls of a standard hotel room, or worse, ending up in jail for violating the rules.

Insulation test

As worldwide restrictions begin to loosen and economies slowly reopen, hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions are once again preparing to welcome international travelers. However, it is definitely not like before.

Australia and New Zealand were among the first nations to impose isolation measures on people (both domestic and foreign) entering their countries.

As of March 15, anyone entering Australia will be required to serve a 14-day quarantine.

The rules are clear: If you have been out of the country or are from another country, you should not leave your home or hotel, unless it is an emergency. Going to public places is also prohibited and people cannot visit you while you are quarantined.

In New Zealand, the measures are even stricter. High-risk arrivals in the country are located in quarantine facilities and almost no international traveler is allowed at this time, either by air or by sea.

In Hawaii, a popular destination that has strongly deterred visitors since the pandemic erupted, going to jail is a possibility for people who violate the rules of isolation.

In Britain, government officials recently announced a two-week quarantine for most air travelers.

Starting in June, those who arrive in this country by air will not only have to be quarantined for two weeks, but also provide the address of the place where they will be in isolation to facilitate random checks.

Requested, not required

In the United States, part of the language on quarantine practice gives some room for interpretation.

Crossing state lines is not prohibited, but the rules vary from place to place about quarantine for visitors from other parts of the country: some states require or instruct it, while others advise or request it.

Until now, it appears that Hawaii would be an outlier in implementing strict tracking rules or ways to track down those who don’t comply with the measures.

In late March, while trying to analyze the White House guidelines, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker indicated that he did not see that the quarantine instructions had an “enforcement mechanism.”

Since May 4, highway billboards along the toll in the Northeast, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, advise commuters to isolate themselves, but that’s all they can reach – signage from the side of the road.

In The Hamptons, a popular spot with wealthy New Yorkers, quarantine is also not mandatory, and hotels, such as Amagansett’s new boutique property, The Roundtree, plan to open June 1. (In late March, New Yorkers leaving the metropolitan area were recommended to be isolated for 14 days.)

But Big Sky, in Montana, which will gradually reopen its summer operations from May 22, noted: “According to the governor’s directive, a 14-day quarantine is in effect for travelers arriving in Montana from another state or country. “

Choosing a destination that doesn’t have quarantine rules can be an important factor when choosing where to spend your vacation this summer.

“I would advise looking for destinations that are local and do not involve quarantine,” insists Hickey.

Puerto Rico is also preparing to receive visitors in the coming weeks, but travelers arriving in this territory of the USA. they will be “quarantined” for 14 days from arrival. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend avoiding all non-essential travel to the region.)

Brad Dean, chief executive of Discover Puerto Rico, says that as the island “begins its gradual reopening, and the containment and management of the virus remains consistent, we can expect to see less stringent rules.”

Quarantine = just stay home?

As more regions of the world prepare to reopen their dormant tourist economies, those who require two weeks of strict quarantine for visitors may find it difficult to attract tourists.

On the other hand, the warning of heavy fines and / or prison terms may be a rather indirect way of telling people to stay away from there.

Instead of implementing any kind of quarantine “request” or “restriction” for two weeks, Canada is simply not allowing non-essential visitors to enter. Point.

Even do some states and countries want pleasure travelers this summer?

Maybe not.

At a press conference, Hawaii Governor David Ige asked visitors to postpone their trips to the state.

“We know that our economy will suffer from this action, but we really appreciate the cooperation we have received from our hotel industry to understand that these measures are necessary,” he added.

Indeed, hotels are cooperating, says Marisa Yamane, director of communications and public relations for the Hawaii Tourism Authority. They have been “excellent at notifying us when they suspect that someone is violating the quarantine order. They notify us or call 911 for the police to respond, ”he says.

Open social distancing

On the other hand, Greece is increasingly eager to receive travelers and says it hopes to do so before July 1.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tells CNN that they are expecting “more high-end tourists” due to a reduction in low-cost airlines transporting international travelers to Greece’s top vacation spots.

Mitsotakis says that “agrotourism, tourism in smaller hotels seems to me the most appropriate for this new type of post-pandemic world.”

Indeed, in regions and resorts where social distancing is easy to find, albeit generally at high cost, isolation may not be as much a requirement as an inevitability of space.

The Francis Ford Coppola complexes in Belize and Guatemala hope to reopen on July 1, but the governments of these countries still need to provide more information.

When asked if quarantine will be required for visitors to the regions, a public relations spokesperson for the Coppola Hideaways properties said only that these places “are the perfect getaway.”

“We like to say that properties are the best: safety, security and familiarity.”

For around $ 500 a night at the Turtle Inn in Belize, with the option of renting a private flight for maximum seclusion, those conditions don’t come cheap.

