Today is Thursday and even though we are still in the third week of confinement, we are not missing with our weekly appointment of Connecting, the Andro4all podcast where we analyze the latest news, news and curiosities related to Android and mobile technology in general.

If last week we analyzed the new Huawei phones, the P40s and derivatives, debating whether there is life after Google, today is the turn to talk about one of the most anticipated devices presented just a couple of days ago, the new terminals of Xiaomi.

Is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro worth 1,000 euros? Find out in Connecting episode 48

Xiaomi presented its new terminals a few days ago, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, two devices with the latest specifications on the market and with a price that has left us all with our mouths open … and not for good precisely.

Xiaomi has always been characterized by having among its catalog the best value for money terminals. Mobile devices with very good features and at fairly contained prices. At least until now, because the new terminals of the Chinese brand have finally reached 1,000 euros.

So it’s over. We can no longer say that of “my Xiaomi phone does the same as your 1000 euros phone”. The Chinese brand has just presented its new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the most expensive traditional smartphone of the firm to date. Will it be worth it? Of course we are not going to forget to answer all the questions you ask us through social networks.

