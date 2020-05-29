Despite being considered one of the best series of all time, GOT’s ending didn’t leave most of his fans happy, Those who were displeased by the way the production handled some characters such as Daenerys and now to put salt on the wound, Chloe Bennet commented that ‘Agents of SHIELD’ will have a better ending than ‘Game of Thrones’.

After seven years on the air, ‘Agents of SHIELD’ will present its final season, after Marvel Television will announce its closure, so fans of the series are concerned that the show will not close all the stories it featured or that its ending may not be as expected, however Bennet has reassured the followers telling them that the ending will leave them satisfied.

However, Your comment will most likely annoy GOT fans, Since the actress who plays Quake in the series, used the popular HBO series, to compare her own and declare that fans do not have to worry about a situation similar to what happened in ‘Game of Thrones’.

“This will not be a ‘Game of Thrones’ situation. I think the fans will be very satisfied with the way the show ends. There are many endings. There are a lot of people on the show and there are many ways I could go. This show has been kept alive by our fans. I think it’s safe to say that everyone was constantly thinking about how to make it more enjoyable, especially for people who have been watching the show since the first season, “said Bennet.

Although the end of GOT certainly left a lot to be desired, There is no point of comparison between both series, so Bennet’s statements could seem out of place, considering that ‘Agents of SHIELD’ was about to be canceled in its fifth season, however, surprisingly, Marvel decided to renew it for two sessions. plus.

This is how Chloe Bennet stated that ‘Agents of SHIELD’ will have a better ending than ‘Game of Thrones’, so we will have to wait until this seventh season reaches its end to see if the end will really be good or not, but certainly his statements will cause much controversy.