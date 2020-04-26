Get used to it, you don’t know what it feels like to use a high-end terminal until you have it in your hand, and we are not talking about intangibles that can be overlooked when using a smartphone, but rather in aspects in which we notice a great improvement every time we change from one type of device to another.

And it is that, after having tried so many high-end and mid-range smartphones, the difference becomes more noticeable every time, And, therefore, I am going to tell you what it feels like, in my point of view, when changing from a mid-range to a mid-range.

In this you can see the change from a mid range to a high range

Traditionally, I have been a user of mid-range terminals, and in fact, the device I use today as a personal mobile is the first high-end I have had, so I know this change well. And I’m going to tell you the three points where you can most notice it.

Flow speed

Obviously, the first thing you notice about this change is in the speed of the device, both when opening applications or games, such as when carrying out heavy tasks with them, And it is something that compensates a lot, in my point of view, since it saves you time, and does not cause that feeling of slowdown that we sometimes experience with a mid-range.

Surely on more than one occasion, you have decided to browse social networks with your mid-range device, and this has taken more time to upload a photo or video, and you have had to wait. With a high-end, that will not happen to you, and of course it’s a very good feeling not to have to wait, after you’ve gotten used to waiting for pretty much everything.

Another great difference is found when performing such simple tasks how to update an application or backup WhatsApp. It seems silly, but these small tasks are where you sometimes notice a step forward in terms of performance, and when you get used to it, it is much appreciated.

In search of the wonderful 90Hz

One of the latest trends that we are seeing in high-end terminals is that of include high-frequency, 90 Hz, or even 120 Hz displays like the one that has the Samsung Galaxy S20 + and that makes us see everything that happens on the mobile in a much more fluid way, appreciating more the animations of the interface.

Beyond this, you will also notice a greater feeling of responsiveness when you slide your finger when scrolling or when you scroll with the interface, and the truth is that It is a change that, at first, is quite noticeable, although later it is easy to get used to it.

The mid-range mobiles, with some exceptions such as the Realme 6, have screens with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and is something without which, right now, I would not buy a smartphone, since, once you get used to it, it is difficult to leave it behind.

Very important improvements to the camera, almost always

Finally, and unless you have a Google Pixel 3A, if you have a mid-range terminal and you buy a high-end one, you will notice a substantial improvement in the camera, with a taking pictures faster and with some aspects such as portrait mode in which you will experience noticeable improvement.

Beyond this, the higher resolutions in the secondary sensors will suppose a great improvement in aspects like ultra wide angle, in which we see an improvement in the level of detail.

In general, the camera of a high-end terminal is going to be notably better than that of a mid-range, due to the level of detail, the processing and the quality of the sensors, which usually improves a lot, and although it is something that in some mid-range devices can be palliated with the use of the GCam, it is clear that if you want superlative performance in the camera, Or you buy a Google Pixel 3A, or bet on a high-end device.

Is it worth the change?

Absolutely, yes, and there is no doubt about it. If it is not a big extra cost for you, and you know that you are going to enjoy more with a high-end terminal, the passage from one range to another is very worthwhile, And it is something that you will also be able to notice with the longevity of the device, which will last you more than a mid-range device.

Just as there are people who spend hundreds of euros on a T-shirt, shoes or watches, if you want to spend 900 euros on a smartphone, it is your responsibility, and if it is something that you are going to enjoy –and that, as we say , does not suppose an economic disaster–, it’s worth it, and you should do it, the change is noticeable, and for good.

