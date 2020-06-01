For some time now, the Ford Ka has been one of the cars preferred by Brazilian consumers. The car took a while to get started when the second generation appeared, but from about three years ago it has established itself as a safe purchase. The 1.0 ka has three versions: S (R $ 48,310), SE (R $ 49,210) and SE Plus (R $ 52,910). Although prices are in the range of R $ 48 thousand to R $ 53 thousand, it is possible to find discounts at dealerships.

Ford Ka SE Plus: more equipped version uses smaller wheels and brings some expendable items.

Photo: Ford / Disclosure

The SE (intermediate) version is the one with the best cost-benefit ratio. It costs only R $ 900 more than the S (input), but it brings necessary equipment for those who do not want to be isolated from the world: radio, bluetooth and USB input. Ka SE also offers an on-board computer, which is interesting for measuring the consumption of the car for different uses.

The SE Plus version is more equipped, of course, but it costs R $ 3,700 more than the SE. In its price range, the search needs to be broader, including even the new Chevrolet Onix Plus. Regarding the SE version, the SE Plus brings the following additional equipment: fog lights, rear parking sensor, electric rear windows, electric mirrors, smartphone mirroring and multifunctional steering wheel. Although they are interesting, you can live without these items, especially for those who travel only in the city.

It is worth mentioning that since the entry version the Ford Ka 1.0 brings a good package of equipment, such as defroster, rear wiper, air conditioning, electric steering, steering wheel height adjustment, electric front windows, height adjustable driver’s seat, split and folding rear seat, internal opening of the trunk and tank, lighting in the luggage compartment and rev counter.

Interior of the SE version: Ford Dock to attach the cell phone to the dashboard.

Photo: Ford / Disclosure

Since the 2019 line, the Ka has gained a new acoustic coating, the cabin structure has been reinforced, the steering and suspension have been recalibrated, and even the five-speed manual transmission is new. The support for My Ford Dock smartphones (available in SE and SE Plus versions) remains positioned above the radio. It is easy to use and is close to the USB port, which has the power to charge the phone. In the SE Plus version, the Sync 3 multimedia center is very cool.

The 85 hp 1.0 engine has dual variable valve timing and responds well to the accelerator. Thus, the car is agile in the city. The engine has only three cylinders, but it doesn’t vibrate too much. The roar of the engine is light and does not harm the ears. The new exchange rate pleases the city because it has shown to have extremely light and precise exchanges.

On the road, the firmer suspension showed that the Ka’s handling at high speeds was better as the steering became more precise. Even more rigid, the suspension did not impair comfort. However, if the steering adjustment made the car more stable on the road, in the maneuvers of the city it got a little heavier and resembles a hydraulic steering, even though it is electric (but nothing that requires strength).

VERDICT – The Ford Ka 1.0 is good value for money. Its compact size is a good size, without being tight. The car is very practical for use in the city, with pleasant handling. In terms of the market, it is one of the five best-selling cars in Brazil, as its design remains current. The warranty is for three years and the cost of revisions up to 30,000 km is R $ 1,380. Worth to buy!

Ford Ka SE: intermediate version costs R $ 49,210 and has the best cost benefit.

Photo: Disclosure

The numbers

Engine: 1.0 flex

Power: 85 hp at 6,500 rpm (e)

Torque: 105 Nm at 3,500 rpm (e)

Exchange: 5 gears MT

Length: 3,941 m

Width: 1,774 m

Height: 1,525 m

Wheelbase: 2,490 m

Weight: 1,033 to 1,060 kg

Tires: 175/65 R14 (S and SE), 195/55 R15 (SE Plus)

Trunk: 257 liters

Tank: 52 liters

0-100 km / h: 14s8

Maximum speed: 166 km / h

City consumption: 13.4 km / l (g)

Road consumption: 15.5 km / l (g)

CO2 emission: 92 g / km

