Is it worth buying the new Chevrolet Tracker? Before proceeding, please be aware that this review refers specifically to the Tracker with a 1.0 hp 116 hp engine. The new Tracker 1.2 turbo of 133 hp we will analyze in another report. Whether fueled with gasoline or ethanol, the power of the Tracker 1.0 turbo is the same: 116 hp at 5,500 rpm. However, the torque changes: with ethanol it is 165 Nm and with gasoline it is 159 Nm. In practice, the car is a little slower in urban traffic when it is filled with gasoline. In both cases, the maximum torque appears at 2,000 rpm.

The new Tracker starts from R $ 85,290 with a 1.0 turbo engine. In the photo, the Premier version 1.2.

Photo: GM / Disclosure

On the other hand, gasoline consumption is much lower. In the city, the Tracker 1.0 with gasoline does 13.0 km / l; with ethanol, it does 9.0 km / l. On the road, the Tracker 1.0 with gasoline does 14.8 km / l; with ethanol, only 10.4 km / l. By the average price of the ANP, the liter of ethanol is costing 67% of the value of gasoline, therefore it is more advantageous (however, it is necessary to check the proportion in each station). But be careful, because here there is already a difference between the versions: the data above are related to the Tracker with manual gearbox, because the Automatic Tracker is more expensive in any situation of use.

In a possible comparison with the Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 Turbo, however, the new Tracker is more economical with both manual and automatic transmission. The new generation Chevrolet Tracker is not yet well known to the public and has been little seen on the streets. Even so, in April, it managed to be the best-selling SUV in the country, surpassing Jeep’s Renegade / Compass duo, which has dominated the segment recently.

The Chevrolet Tracker is a compact SUV. It has a size that gives it agility and practicality, but it still has good internal space. In relation to the old generation Tracker, it grew 1.2 cm in length, 1.5 cm in width and 1.5 cm in the wheelbase. However, it was 5.2 cm lower. Inside, the space for the rear passengers increased by 7 cm for the legs, 4.6 cm for the shoulders and 1.9 cm for the head.

In terms of the market, the Chevrolet Tracker just had a price increase. But the Volkswagen T-Cross too. Similar versions of the T-Cross cost R $ 87,809 (against R $ 85,290 for the Manual Tracker) and R $ 97,669 (against R $ 93,490 for the Automatic Tracker). At least as long as there is no increase, the Renault Duster Zen 1.0 MT of 120 hp (R $ 71,790), the Nissan Kicks 1.6 MT of 114 hp (R $ 78,290), the Hyundai Creta Attitude 1.6 MT of 130 hp (R $ 80,990) ) and the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X AT 150 hp (R $ 88,990) should be considered as an option to Tracker 1.0.

On the road, it is better to opt for the Tracker 1.2 of 133 hp, because the 1.0 is slow.

Photo: GM / Disclosure

Performance – Despite losing 144 kg in total weight, Chevrolet Tracker 1.0 is not very good at sprints. Its weight / power ratio is 10.3 / 10.6 kg / hp (manual / automatic), which is no big deal. It loses, for example, to the Volkswagen T-Cross. Its acceleration from 0-100 km / h is done in more than 10 seconds.

Driveability – We haven’t driven the Turbo Tracker 1.0 yet. As the car was well seated and has little height from the ground, despite bringing the classic design of SUVs, it is expected to have remained stable in the curves, within the limits imposed on a car of its type, but we cannot drive in before trying it out. it. It is not a very tall car. So you can scrape easily on the ground in certain situations. The ground clearance is only 157 mm (the minimum required for an SUV is 180 mm) and the entry angle is only 17 degrees.

Comfort – Like the new generations of the Onix hatch and the Onix sedan, the Chevrolet Tracker had a lot of attention from GM in terms of comfort. But here too, it is necessary to ride the car in various situations to assess the noise level, the quality of the rear suspension and the feeling of space at the rear. The luggage rack is not the largest, it has 393 liters, but it exceeds that of the T-Cross by 20 liters. In return, the Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks have more than 430 liters of trunk.

Consumption – With the 1.0 turbo engine, the new Tracker has the lowest fuel consumption in its category. Its range with gasoline is 572 km in the city and 651 on the road. With ethanol, the range is 396 km in the city and 457 on the road.

Equipment – The Chevrolet Tracker comes with six airbags in all versions and at that point only the Volkswagen T-Cross can compete with it. In relation to T-Cross 1.0, Tracker 1.0 takes advantage of the following equipment (at no extra cost): height-adjustable headlamps, speed limiter, illuminated glove compartment, safety handle on the roof and Wi-Fi on board. But you don’t have the following items available on the T-Cross: fog lights, torque vectoring, twilight sensor, memory card reader and engine water thermometer.

Item

Concept

Note

Motor

Medium

4

Exchange

Good

6

Practicality

Good

6

Consumption

Very good

8

Driveability

at

–

Safety

Great

10

Comfort

Very good

8

Trunk

Good

5

Design

Great

10

Market

Very good

8

Average

Good

6.8

For those who are worth it – The Tracker 1.0 Turbo is suitable for those who like the ultimate in connectivity and value design more than SUV attributes. It is suitable for quieter consumers, who drive unhurriedly in urban traffic. The space is very good for a family with two big children or three children up to 12 years old.

For those who are not worth it – Those who like performance need to invest more and buy the Tracker 1.2, 133 hp. Or consider the Crete (also 133 hp) or T-Cross (128 hp). For a couple without children, the Tracker does not pay, because inside Chevrolet itself Onix has a better cost-benefit ratio. For those who travel a lot, Tracker 1.0 is not the most suitable, because road consumption is high, when compared to urban consumption. And anyone who likes a tall car for SUV situations may be disappointed.

Chevrolet Tracker: two versions with 1.0 turbo engine of 116 hp (photo of Premier version 1.2).

Photo: GM / Disclosure

The numbers

Engine: 1.0 flex

Power: 116 hp at 5,500 rpm (g / e)

Torque: 96 Nm at 2,000 (e)

Exchange: 6 gears MT or AT

Length: 4,270 m

Width: 1,791 m

Height: 1,624 m

Wheelbase: 2,570 m

Weight: 1,196 kg

Tires: 215/60 R16

Trunk: 393 liters

Tank: 44 liters

0-100 km / h: 10s5

Maximum speed: 177 km / h

City consumption: 13.0 km / l (g)

Road consumption: 14.8 km / l (g)

CO2 emission: n / a

