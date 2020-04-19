On many occasions, when buying a mobile The classic dilemma arises in which we value betting on a terminal from last year, or even two to save some money, but without giving up having a good device, although there are times when this choice may not be entirely correct.

And so, today we are going to talk to you about whether it is worth buying an old Xiaomi in the middle of 2020, with the pros and cons of this decision, at a time when the Chinese company has decided to raise the prices of its devices high-end to match them with other manufacturers.

Is it worth buying an old Xiaomi this 2020?

Recently, Xiaomi introduced the new Xiaomi Mi 10, the company’s high-end terminals that, unlike years past, they no longer have the good value for money per flag, They have opted to equalize with other manufacturers and thus be able to offer more to their users, but at the same price with others such as Google, Samsung or Huawei.

And is that both the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Mi MIX 3 last year They can become better options than the Xiaomi Mi 10 due to the enormous savings they can bring. But first, let’s take a look at the specifications of both terminals, which can still meet what a demanding user is looking for in a terminal, especially at the power level.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 vs. Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3Xiaomi Mi 9

6.39-inch AMOLED display, FHD +, 19.5: 8 aspect ratio, 6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED FHD + display, 90.8% head-on, 600-brightness nits, 60000.1 contrast-ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 protection



ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM6 GB, 8 GB and 10 GB6 and 8 GB

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie under MIUI 10 Android 9.0 Pie under MIUI 10

Storage 128 GB or 256 GB not expandable by microSD64, 128 and 256 GB

CamerasRear dual 12MP f / 1.8 + 12MPFrontal 24 and 2 megapixel f / 2.0 dual sensorRear 48 MP triple camera with f / 1.75 aperture, 12 MP secondary telephoto sensor and third 16 MP wide-angle sensor.

Frontal 20 MP. Artificial Intelligence with scene recognition and image optimization

3200 mAh battery with QC 4 + 3500mAh fast charge with fast charge up to 20W

Others Rear fingerprint reader, 3D face unlock, NFC, USB Type C Under-screen fingerprint reader, Gorilla Glass 6, Game Turbo, sapphire protection for rear cameras, USB Type C, fast charge.

Last year the company presented the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, high-end terminals, but with fairly contained prices, which after a few months they went down a lot, and right now they are even lower, leaving them very appetizing, especially facing the pocket.

But the truth is that they are not the only Xiaomi terminals of past years that can be a good option, but Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S or Xiaomi Mi 8 can also be a very good option if you get them at a low price. In fact, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, for example, is available at Phone House for around 200 euros, a price similar to that of the Xiaomi mid-range, but with hardware, in many cases, superior.

Follow Andro4all