Is it worth buying Acciona Energía when it debuts on the stock market? That is the question that retail investors are asking about the most anticipated stock market debut of 2021, the largest to occur in Spain for 6 years, when Aena began trading.

Acciona has set the guideline price range between 26.73 and 29.76 euros per share, which gives the company a value between 8,800 and 9,800 million euros. The company plans to place between the 15% and 25% of the capital, plus an additional option for underwriter banks of between 10% and 15% of the capital.

The group controlled by the Entrecanales family has designed in this way an offer with a very wide range of placement, which could range from 15% to 40%. The objective is to leave enough flexibility in the face of the enormous volatility that the markets are showing at the moment for renewable companies.

THE VALUATION, ATTRACTIVE THE LOWER

“The placement range is in the more moderate part of valuation expectations, where valuations of up to 12,000 million euros“, indicate the Bankinter analysts.

In your opinion, “valuation adjustment from Acciona Energy compared to its initial aspirations, it allows the operation to go ahead. “Thus, they highlight that” this valuation range for Acciona allows upside potential“, so it can be an attractive option for retail investors interested in gaining exposure to a 100% renewable company.

Therefore, the lower the initial listing price, the more attractive it will be to buy in the first place. In addition, regarding the value of Acciona as a holding company, they comment that “in the middle part of the range (9,300 million), the value of the parent company would be at 141.1 euros per share“. Y” at the top of the range, would go up to 149.70 euros“.

According to their calculations, they contemplate a target price for Acciona of 158.50 euros per share for December 2021, Acciona Energía’s valuation at the end of the year will reach a value of 10.3 billion euros.

Among the main strengths of Acciona Energía, stand out “its aextensive existing park of installed capacity, the maturity of its project portfolio and the commercialization capacity, “what”provides greater visibility on the growth of the group and has been a differential factor“.

For investors interested in dividends, the company will distribute 25% of its profits to shareholders this year, and its objective is to increase this percentage in the coming years until reaching 50% of its benefits, which is known in slang as a 50% pay out ratio.

DIFFERENTIAL ADVANTAGES

After analyzing the profile of Acciona Energía, the Renta 4 analysts have indicated “the main attractions are the current financial / operating size and portfolio, its experience in the sector, its integrated model and geographic and technological diversification“.

According to his assessment, “the company has maintained your aggressive growth targets unchanged of installed capacity in the future, although it has given greater visibility on them. In his opinion, “the global reading is positive and places the company in a a step higher than the IPPs that have tried to make the jump to the market but did not have the differential advantages of Acciona Energía“.