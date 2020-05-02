Just a couple of months ago, the South Korean firm Samsung unveiled its new devices, the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra, undoubtedly three of the best Android terminals that we can find today.

Now, there is no doubt that the new Samsung terminals are not made for all budgets. Hence, many times when asking about “high-end” phones with fairly contained prices, We recommend smartphones from previous generations like this is the case of the Galaxy S10.

They still have good hardware, the firm will surely continue to update them and they do not have a price as high as their older brothers. Despite everything, it is possible that the more than 600 euros of the S10 still seems like a lot. So is it worth buying a pre-S10 generation phone in 2020? More concretely, Is it worth buying a Galaxy S9 in the middle of 2020?

Should you buy a Galaxy S9 in 2020?

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was presented in society last February 2018, that is, just over two years ago. Despite the elapsed time It still has a very nice design and more than enough hardware for any task we want to carry out.

What’s more, it has even received the update to Android 10, which implies that Samsung continues to have them in its roadmap, so it will surely continue to receive minimum support for a couple of years.

All this seems to indicate that the Galaxy S9 is a safe bet If we are looking for a new terminal and we do not want to spend a lot of money. Is that so? It depends.

Because if we enter Amazon we realize that the new Galaxy S9 is priced at 545 euros, in our opinion quite high. Why? Because for that price we can get much more modern Samsung devices like the S10 or S10e.

A greater abundance there are also terminals of other brands much more recommended. For example, Google Pixel 3a itself or if we want something more powerful, we can choose one of the variants of the OnePlus 7, which now that the new OnePlus 8 has been released can be found at a very good price. Or even go to the other side and try iOS with the iPhone X or the new iPhone SE.

That is, for the same price or a little more than what the Galaxy S9 costs new we are going to find terminals in theory with better hardware and also with a longer useful life since, being more current, they should receive a greater number of updates, especially if we are talking about brands like Google or OnePlus.

Another thing is that we can find a new Samsung Galaxy S9 at a good price or even second-hand and that is well cared for. For example paying 300 euros for the S9 is not crazy, especially considering that it can last us two or more years without any problem.

All in all, is a Samsung Galaxy S9 worth 2020? There are not a few times that you have asked us this question on social networks and our answer is NO. There are better and more modern alternatives for the same price (Google Pixel, OnePlus or for something else, the S10 or S10e), all without detracting from the Galaxy S9, which is a smartphone that continues to do well in 2020. Now, if you find it at a great price … why not?

