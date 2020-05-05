Is it worth buying a Kwid? This is the question that many Brazilians ask themselves, since the French subcompact produced in São José dos Pinhais (PR) is one of the few cars with an affordable price in Brazil. It has four versions: Life (R $ 34,990), Zen (R $ 39,990), Intense (R $ 43,190) and Outsider (R $ 45,190). They all use the same 70/66 hp 1.0 flex engine (ethanol / gasoline) and five-speed manual transmission. However, despite being a sales success, the Renault Kwid had serious problems in its launch and received harsh criticism from the specialized media.

Renault Kwid: four versions from R $ 34,990 to R $ 45,190.

Before you know if it’s worth buying the Kwid, you need to understand the car’s proposal. After all, each vehicle is built to serve a specific audience, with its own characteristics of use. In terms of the market, Kwid is a good buy. It is the sixth best-selling car in Brazil and already has more than 190,000 units running in the country. However, its participation in the used and used car market is very bad – it does not even appear among the 50 most traded cars. Blame your bad reputation. On average, it’s good.

The Kwid proposes to be the “compact SUV”. Well, at that point, it depends on what is meant by SUV. Of the four items required by Inmetro to classify an SUV, the Kwid fulfills four. Therefore, it is a car that rarely scrapes on the ground when it passes through ditches or holes and crosses ramps with ease. Its thin tires are suitable when it is necessary to face mud or clay with a thin layer (if it is deep, the thin tire gets stuck), but on wet asphalt they easily lose grip. In the aspect of SUVs, despite the ill will of the experts, the Kwid is more “SUV” than some SUVs that are never contested. On the other hand, the little Renault lacks the strength and comfort that the slogan provides.

Kwid Intense: this version features a multimedia center as standard.

Performance – Kwid is slow to start. But, because it is very light, its weight / torque ratio is good (8.1 kg / Nm) and this gives you speed when running. It is able to start off a steep slope and climb it with three people on board without problems (we did the test).

Driveability – The car is unstable from 100 km / h and shows a lot of trajectory deviation in emergency braking. To use in the city, no problem, but on the road you need to be more careful.

Comfort – For the driver it is comfortable. Even without steering wheel adjustment, the driving position is good. The front passenger has fair space, but suffers from a feeling of fragility. For those who follow, Kwid is cruel. The suspension is very hard and the car jumps too much, it doesn’t filter any irregularities in the asphalt.

Consumption – It is one of the highlights of the car. It has an A score in Inmetro and an energy efficiency seal. With gasoline, it does 14.9 km / l in the city and 15.6 on the road. With ethanol, it does 10.3 km / l in the city and 10.8 on the road.

Equipment — The Kwid has four airbags and isofix in all versions, which gives good security for those who are in the front and for babies in car seats. Air conditioning, electric steering and front electric windows are also standard since the entry version. The Zen version has a radio with bluetooth and USB input. Intense has fog lights, cell phone mirroring and a 7 ”multimedia screen. The Outsider version only adds visual props. Steel wheels across the board.

For those who are worth it – Single people who travel only in the city. Couple without children or with two young children. Application drivers. Young people looking for the first car. People with tight parking spaces. Those looking for a practical and economical car.

For those who are not worth it – People who run a lot on roads. Seniors who need a comfortable car. Families with large children. People who move around bad floors a lot. Who wants the sturdiness and rear space of an SUV.

Kwid Outsider: the most expensive version only adds visual props.

The numbers

Engine: 1.0 flex

Power: 70 hp at 5,500 rpm (e)

Torque: 96 Nm at 4,250 (e)

Exchange: 5 gears MT

Length: 3,680 m

Width: 1,579 m

Height: 1,474 m

Wheelbase: 2,423 m

Weight: 786 kg

Tires: 165/70 R14

Trunk: 290 liters

Tank: 38 liters

0-100 km / h: 14s7

Maximum speed: 156 km / h

City consumption: 14.9 km / l (g)

Road consumption: 15.6 km / l (g)

CO2 emission: 86 g / km

