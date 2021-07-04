Is it worth buying a car this summer? Yes, thanks to the lower registration tax

As every year, many drivers hope to complete the purchase decision process, and take advantage of the holidays, to buy a new car in summer. The summer of 2021, as if that weren’t enough, coincides with such important developments as the lowering of the registration tax that will make this a more propitious time than ever to buy a car.

On these dates, offers proliferate, there is a certain spirit in the dealerships to sell cars and, above all, the buyer has a good predisposition to change their car and release it on their vacation. The offers that we will see in the coming weeks and that will dominate advertising in the paper press, on television and radio, and also in internet media such as ours, will focus above all on transmitting that it is time to buy a new car, and that the offers that will be available at this time will be better than in any other month of the year and, of course, the value that it has that we buy a car and we release it on vacation.

However, Is it worth buying a new car in summer?

Is it worth buying a new car in the summer?

The first thing to keep in mind is that, except in specific cases, summer new car deals are not necessarily better than the rest of the year. We can find specific cases, in which an offer is more substantial for a certain model than on other dates, but we can already tell you that they are rare. Car manufacturers in Spain have played precisely with that sense of urgency in their advertising campaigns, with offers until the end of stocks, or until the end of the month that, in practice, and in most cases, we see how they are prolonged in the following months.

Avoid the urgency, mature your decision to buy a new car

At this stage, the best advice we can give you to buy a new car is to avoid precipitation. That of a new car is one of the largest outlays that a family can make, after housing, so this is an important decision, which we must mature, and in which we should avoid precipitation. The best we can do is prepare a follow-up of offers that lasts for months, go to dealerships, request estimates and consult specialized websites – and not only ours – and, above all, set a budget and be very clear about our requirements, having Also take into account that the car that we are going to acquire can satisfy our future needs.

Changing cars is not easy, and it is expensive, since the moment a new car leaves the dealership it has already lost a lot of value. If you are not clear about your requirements and, above all, you are not sure of the needs you will have in the future – for example, job instability, possible changes of address, possible increase in the family – you should not rule out the option of renting for individuals, either. An option that we already anticipate is not cheap, but it does make it easier for us to find a new car in two or three years – the time our contract expires – that ensures we meet our future needs.

Buy and receive your car in summer

Buying a car in the summer never guarantees that you will receive it in the summer. It is important to remember that acquiring a car that requires a factory order involves, in most cases, having to wait one or several months to receive it. The situation in 2021 is even more complex. The semiconductor crisis has brought production lines to a standstill, some cars were out of stock, and ultimately the delivery of many cars was delayed for months. It is not difficult that the purchase of a car requires a wait of up to 6 months to receive it.

The semiconductor crisis has caused the delivery of many cars, with factory order, to be delayed for many months, the stock car and the zero kilometer is a great option

Our advice, now and always, has been to bet on stock cars. A stock car is a brand new car, brand new. The difference with a factory order is that it has already been configured by the manufacturer, generally to meet business objectives and responding to popular configurations. In a stock car there is less room for customization, but generally we will benefit from a tighter price, a better discount, and receive the car in a few days after closing the purchase.

Zero kilometer cars are also a great option. A zero kilometer car is not a new car, it has already been registered, but unlike a pre-owned it has not been used. The zero kilometer cars may have been used in exhibitions, sometimes not even that, since they may have been registered to fulfill commercial purposes and, therefore, be practically new cars. Zero kilometer cars have the great advantage of being considerably cheaper than a new car and benefiting from significant discounts.

Lowering the registration tax

In the summer of 2021 there has been another novelty that makes it even more interesting to buy a new car, the lowering of the registration tax. Buying a car this summer, in most cases, will be cheaper. And it is that the revision of the sections of the registration tax have managed to produce significant savings.

The registration tax was articulated, until now, in the following sections:

Registration tax Approved CO2 emissions (WLTP) 0% Up to 120 g / km of CO24.75% Between 121 and 159 g / km of CO29.75% Between 160 and 199 g / km of CO214.75% Above 200 g / km of CO2

The registration tax is now divided into the following sections:

Registration tax Approved CO2 emissions (WLTP) 0% Up to 144 g / km of CO24.75% Between 145 and 191 g / km of CO29.75% Between 192 and 239 g / km of CO214.75% Above 240 g / km of CO2

Which cars will be cheaper this summer?

The registration tax reduction does not benefit all cars, but it does benefit those that meet the following conditions:

From 121 g / km to 144 g / km: from paying 4.75% to being exempt From 160 g / km to 191 g / km: from paying 9.75% to 4.75% From 200 g / km to 240 g / km: from paying 14.75% to 9.75%

Those who will not see their tax lowered will be those who meet the following conditions:

From 0 to 120 g / km: they are exempt and will continue to be exempt from the registration tax From 145 to 159 g / km: they will continue to pay 4.75% From 192 to 199 g / km: they will continue to pay 9.75% Above 240 g / km: they will continue to pay 14.75%

After the summer, the registration tax reduction will continue to apply. However, it is important to remember that as of January 1, 2022, the previous registration tax will be returned, which is higher, or a new registration tax will begin to apply that has not yet been configured.

