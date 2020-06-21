This cell phone has something very useful in these times of coronaviruses and masks that iPhones and many others do not have

The OnePlus 8 is available in three colors: Onyx Black,

Glacial Green and

Interstellar Glow.

Photo:

OnePlus / Courtesy

If you are looking for a cell phone that can use 5G networks and you do not want to spend too much money, the best option available on the market right now is the OnePlus 8 5G, the cheapest in the United States among those who take advantage of 5G capacity with a price of $ 699 if purchased with T-Mobile (on this 5G network we did the test, although it is also compatible with Verizon, where it sells $ 100 more expensive).

We already told you about this cell phone when it hit the market in the middle of a pandemic, at the end of April. But we have tested one of the OnePlus 8 5G models (Android 10 operating system) and we have come to these conclusions:

5G network speed

The browsing speed and loading of web pages is very fast, but we were surprised. (We did the test using New York’s T-Mobile 5G network, which is not equally effective in all areas of the city.) In the speed test we obtained 108 Mbps of download and 20 Mbps of upload. But a test at the same time with an iPhone XS Max (without 5G capacity) on T-Mobile’s LTE network gave practically the same download speed (110 Mbps) and better upload speed (57 Mbps).

How a 5G cell phone does not achieve better results than an LTE over the networks of the same provider, T-Mobile? We asked T-Mobile and they explained it to us like this:

“You’re probably in a 600G 5G coverage area. In some places, 600MHz 5G is much faster than LTE. In others, customers are not going to notice much difference. On average, customers connected to 600MHz 5G should see a 20% improvement in download speed over what the T-Mobile LTE network gives them. Over time this will get exponentially faster, as happened when 4G was first released. Speeds will improve in areas where we have already installed 2.5 GHz 5G. ”

That is, it is still early to take advantage of the 5G network, but carriers are promising improvements in a short time. So if you are thinking of changing your cell phone now -and surely keep it for at least a couple of years-, it is not a bad idea that it already has 5G capacity.

Battery duration

5G networks consume more energy than 4G, so the battery life of the cell phone is something to take into account. The OnePlus 8 5G lasts 11:04 hours with “normal” use.

Features of the OnePlus 8 5G

At first glance, it is very similar to the 7 Pro. What changes the most is the presentation of the case (for those who take these design details into account) and the back of the cell phone, in a shiny silver finish like that of the IPhones. XS. It is a phone that in terms of design competes with anyone.

It comes only with charger and cable, no earphones, like previous OnePlus models. But it does not include a rubber protector, which did come in OnePlus 7 Pro.

The frontal camera It is integrated into the screen, it does not physically “eject” from the top edge like in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The main rear camera has three lenses like the previous one, but one of them is “macro” while in the previous Pro model it was a telephoto lens. If the quality of the photos is very important to you, we recommend moving to the OnePlus 8 Pro ($ 900), which also has a slightly larger screen (6.78 inches).

The video camera adds new high-quality formats such as 4K CINE 30FPS and 4K 60FPS.

Curiously, on the screen there has been a setback compared to the previous Pro, since although they are practically the same in size 6.55 inches vs 6.67 of the One Plus 7, the resolution was higher (3120 × 1440 vs 2400 × 1080) in the previous model. All in all, it has a very good 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, like the previous model, it maintains a “reading mode” to simulate reading a printed book.

One of the favorite features of OnePlus that other models do not have is maintained: The cell phone can be blocked by both fingerprint and facial recognition. The two possibilities can be used at the same time, very useful when you are wearing a mask!

For those who use the cell phone to play, the new Game Space is interesting, which opens in “gaming mode” (if we select this mode, notifications do not appear on the screen or are minimized so as not to disturb the one who is playing).

In short, we like it: the price for a 5G, its design, various screen unlock possibilities.

We don’t like: it has no wireless charging (The OnlePlus 8 Pro does); It doesn’t have a telephoto lens, like the 7 Pro did.