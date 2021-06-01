Is it what is believed? Christian Yelich adds 1,000 games in MLB

The prominent and famous gardener of the Big leagues, Christian yelich, during the 3-2 victory of the Milwaukee Brewers On the Detroit Tigers, I add to their statistics the round mark of their first 1,000 games played in the MLB, so we allow ourselves to analyze the question: Has it been what is believed?

The first 1,000 games played by Christian yelich on the MLB, It has undoubtedly been a personal brand of great impressions for him, as indicated in a letter on his official account on the social network Twitter, where he referred to this statistic as: “Delighted to get the victory today, grateful to some great teammates and coaches throughout the years. For the next 1,000! ”He wrote.

Upon reaching his first 1,000 official matches in the MLB, Christian yelich The 29-year-old holds offensive stats of 1,125 hits, 217 doubles, 152 home runs, 527 RBIs, .295 batting average, .382 on-base average, and .355 hitting average for balls in play, all These averages above the league average.

With his glove then, the longtime gardener, currently a leading figure in the Milwaukee Brewers on the MLB, He has only seen action in 973 from the outfield, holding the incredible record of just 19 errors, the same player who achieved National League Gold Glove honors heading into 2014.

In terms of awards, apart from being Golden Glove in 2014, Christian yelich has been a Silver Bat three times in the MLB, as well as a two-time All-Star, batting leader in two consecutive seasons (2018-2019) and National League MVP (2018).

Now, is that what is painted of this player in his first 1,000 games?

Bringing him to the comparison table against Mike Trout in his first 1,000 games, a player who has been compared to Yelich countless times, he has a .308 batting average with 224 home runs, as opposed to the .295 average and 152 home runs of Christian yelich in the same period, which leaves us a very clear proportion of the status of both players.

Without a doubt, Christian yelich It has been the best of all MLB in his short career as a major league player, both, as well as to earn him that contract of 215 million dollars for nine seasons, agreed in the past year of 2020 together with the Milwaukee Brewers, player with great attributes to reach the base; great power in his bat and a superstar glove.

