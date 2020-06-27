Eggs are one of the most complete foods from a nutritional point of view that exist, they are inexpensive, easy and very quick to prepare

June 27, 20202: 40 AM

It is a popular advice that eggs They are harmful to our health because they significantly increase cholesterol, which is why they are a heart risk.

The eggs they are one of the more complete foods from the nutritional point of view that exist, they are inexpensive, easy and very quick to prepare. They are also essential in many recipes.

There are numerous studies that have been devoted to studying the consequences of frequent consumption of eggs for the coronary system, scientific investigations that have determined that cholesterol containing the yolk does not increase blood cholesterol.

Egg does not increase blood cholesterol

In fact, the egg yolk contains mono and polyunsaturated fats of the type Omega 3, which are anti-inflammatory fats that help lower cholesterol in the blood, contrary to what the popular myth indicates.

The egg white it’s also another protein source of high quality, because they contain the essential amino acids to form a protein of high biological value, which enhances the biological functions of the entire organism. So don’t deprive yourself of this wonderful food.