Is it true that carrots can give us night vision?

Surely, have you ever heard that eating carrots helps us see in the dark, a belief that is very popular, especially in the UK. However, the truth is that if you have ever thought about it, you should know that you were fooled by a group of British officials from the 1940s.

In fact, according to a historical account, the reason why the Royal Air Force was so successful in thwarting the German air force, or the night raids of the Luftwaffe, it was because his pilots were eating a lot of carrots, so Hitler’s spies did not have to worry about British advances in radar technology. It was, then, an advertising campaign to divert attention from Germans.

However, this is not entirely true either. In fact, the goal of making the carrot believe that it could give soldiers night vision was, rather, to also deceive the citizens themselves. After the fall of France in 1940, the British were alone and isolated from their empire by German submarines.

Keeping his soldiers well fed on the home front was critical to sustaining the fight.But food imports were becoming increasingly difficult to come by for the island nation. However, if there is one thing the British climate lends itself to cultivating well: carrot.

But there was a problem: the British consumer was not very interested in this vegetable. In fact, it was considered a vegetable of the poor and, therefore, they were never very popular before World War II. However, British wartime carrot production soared by almost 300%.

Thus, the government found itself in the situation of growing much-needed food, which ran the risk of being wasted if it failed to change the population’s attitudes and preferences. So, promoted carrots, which, being cultivated in the country itself, were not in danger of being stolen or attacked by any of the enemy submarines.

The answer was to tell the public a white lie. Thus, posters were posted to promote carrot’s alleged night vision properties, linking them to the success of the Royal Air Force. In reality, these pilots were so effective in night missions because of their aircraft’s radar equipment.

However, as with most convincing falsehoods, there was some truth to this ad campaign. First, the carrots have high levels of beta-carotene and lutein, antioxidants that the body uses to make vitamin A.

Precisely, this vitamin helps the eye convert light into a signal that can be sent to the brain for image processing, especially in low-light situations. This means that carrots can help improve vision for someone who lacks vitamin A, but not to achieve a better vision of people who already have adequate levels of this vitamin.

Second, British scientists conducted experiments to see if carrots could improve the pilots’ vision, but without discovering anything important. As we have explained previously, it was the onboard radar technology in the fighter jets that gave them the advantage, not the aviator’s diet, and it is unlikely that British propagandists really believed that their campaign could distract the German high command.

Furthermore, in 1941, a British aircraft, with this radar equipment, made an emergency landing in France and the Germans saved the remains, discovering the technology, so they developed a similar system. Therefore, the advertising campaign was more aimed at the British themselves than at the Germans themselves.