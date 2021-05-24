Is it time to see Felipe Alou dressed for the Hall of Fame?

On the social network Twitter, after the anniversary of the arrival of Felipe Alou to a leadership position in the MLB, the big question was produced by different users of: Should Felipe Alou be elected to the Hall of Fame? Question that in the same way causes the approval of this server, which leads us to analyze all the parts.

As part of his 17 seasons as a player in the MLB, Felipe Alou after Osvaldo Virgil, he was the second Dominican to break into the Big Top, as well as the first Dominican to start in Big leagues, as well as the first Dominican position player to attend the All-Star Game. Meanwhile, as leader, he was the foreman with the most victories of the extinct organization of the Montreal Expos and, a top leader in his years with the San Francisco Giants.

In his 17 seasons on the pitch with a bat and a ball, Felipe Alou He was a longtime outfielder as well as a second baseman, racking up three All-Star appearances, two hitter leads, stats of 2,101 hits, 206 home runs, 852 RBIs, .286 batting average and an on-base average of .328.

Serving as a leader, Alou became the first Dominican to take the reins of a team as foreman, splitting actions with the extinct Montreal Expos Y San Francisco Giants, teams in which he also played in his years as a player. He was leader of the year in the MLB for the Expos in 1994, racking up 1,033 wins with 1,021 losses in his 12 years as manager in the Big leagues.

Felipe Alou, belongs to a select group of just four former player-leaders who have connected more than 200 homers and obtained more than 1,000 victories as a manager, which elevates the Dominican’s career as a historical figure in baseball in the United States. MLB, reaching the sun of today to be considered by many as the best Latin American leader in the circuits of Big leagues.

The native of Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic, had his first appearance on the ballot at Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 1980 for his years as a player, obtaining the result of 0.8 percent in the votes, which prevented a new appearance of Felipe Alou on the aforementioned ballot. Due to his career as a player, as well as a great manager, they have led the debate on: Will we see Felipe Alou in the Hall of Fame? Bearing the Veterans Committee of the MLB like the green light for a great of a sport called baseball to be in the great hall of honor.

Reaching 86 years of age, this could be the great golden opportunity for the Veterans Committee of the MLB vote for Felipe Alou as a next Hall of Fame, reviving the options so that this current year Don Felipe is eligible for Cooperstown, since last year the votes of the aforementioned body were not carried out, after the uncertainty due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The influence for an entire country, as well as his career as a leader and player, in addition to that philanthropic personality, makes each year the Dominican Republic and the world of baseball cry out for the exaltation of the Hall of Fame from Felipe Alou, the first Dominican star player, a country that today produces the largest number of foreign athletes for the MLB.