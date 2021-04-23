Is it time to buy a house?

When the coronavirus crisis broke out, the real estate market in Spain had been growing steadily since January 2014, when the minimum was recorded after the 2008 crisis. Before the coronavirus, in July 2019, the total sales figure already started to rise. decline, which heralded a possible depletion of the real estate market. Then the pandemic turned the world upside down.

Generally, the housing market needs a temporary space to reflect economic changes. So we have needed more time to know the direction that this sector was going to take after this pandemic. Almost in the equator of 2021, and having already fulfilled the first anniversary of the State of Alarm, the fall in the price of housing should be verified. Is it time to buy?

The data for February show an increase in home sales and in the granting of mortgages, while the price and the average amount borrowed decreases. Photo: Getty Creative.

Everything that goes up goes down, although experts are cautious when making forecasts due to the uncertainty that dominates the economic outlook. In the end, the evolution of the economy and prices are closely linked to the epidemiological situation and the advance of vaccination, in addition to finding important conditions such as the possible approval this year of the Housing Law.

What is clear is that the current situation has caused owners to be reluctant to lower prices. For their part, potential buyers postpone the purchase decision pending the evolution of the pandemic and the foreseeable fall in prices.

The General Council of Notaries has shed some light on the issue of housing. Each month, notaries publish their own statistics based on the operations in which they intervene, through the signing of public deeds. These data provide information on the number of real estate sales, the average home sale price or the number of mortgages signed. This information has the advantage of being the first that is known month by month about real estate activities, anticipating the information that the INE provides later, which is supported by data obtained from the Registry.

Prices drop

According to the latest data shared by the General Council of Notaries in its latest report, house prices deepen its fall in February 2021, standing on average at 1,366 euros per square meter, so it has suffered a decrease of 5.1% compared to the same month of the previous year.

It is also worth highlighting a general drop in all types of properties and the collapse of the price per m2 of others, which was at € 229 at the end of 2020 and has fallen to € 146 in February, which means 36% less in just two months.

On the other hand, The data indicates that the sale of homes as a whole has increased slightly compared to February 2020. The number of transactions was 49,379, which made the increase was 0.6%.

With regard to mortgage loans, the number rises –2.3% more–, but the monetary amount requested goes down –8.1% less–. More loans are made, but each time of a smaller amount.

We still haven’t found a trend

All these figures refer to operations carried out during a specific month, so this data they may not be a trend. In fact, so far, the trend has been the opposite. 2020 closed with a 2.1% rise in prices, continuing the upward progression that has lasted for seven consecutive years. The evolution of real estate prices in Spain shows sometimes disconcerting data, far from a bearish pattern.

We trust in a gradual recovery of normality with the vaccine, which will allow mobility, the resumption of activities and, consequently, the economy as a whole. Although many companies and sectors will be affected and it may take time before achieving a true conversion. We will have to keep waiting.

The other side of the coin

IDNet News